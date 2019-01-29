Log in
BHP GROUP LTD (BHP)

BHP GROUP LTD (BHP)
My previous session
News 
01/29/2019 | 06:36am EST

Europe's listed firms expect to glean $521 billion in revenue from China

01/29/2019 | 06:36am EST
A logo of Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group is pictured during the annual news conference in Biell

LONDON (Reuters) - European listed firms expect to receive 456 billion euros (396.14 billion pounds) in total revenue from China in 2019, with luxury brands and automakers the most exposed sectors, a Refinitiv analysis of company data shows.

The data underscores the role China's burgeoning middle class is increasingly playing in determining the corporate and economic health of Europe, as concerns grow that their spending has slowed as Chinese economic growth cools.

Among the pan-European STOXX 600 index, consumer firms including Swatch, Richemont and BMW, derived the biggest chunk of revenues from China - with a total of 127 billion euros sales from the country, the analysis based on companies' estimates of their 2019 revenue shows.

That is nearly a third of the estimated 456 billion euros in total revenue to be derived from China. The total 2019 revenue for Europe's listed firms is 6.7 trillion euros, meaning China accounts for about 7 percent overall.

Energy and basic materials companies are among the biggest recipients of revenues from China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, and the most exposed.

More than half of BHP Group's annual revenue comes from China, while Rio Tinto relies on China for 44 percent of its revenue.

China's fourth-quarter growth data topped off a year of figures showing a serious slowdown, confirming that 2018 was its worst year for GDP growth since 1990 amid an ongoing trade dispute with the United States which has dented global growth.

The world's top two economies will try to agree a truce to end the spat with the latest round trade talks which are due to kick off in Washington on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Lea Desrayaud, Editing by Josephine Mason and Alexander Smith)

By Helen Reid and Lea Desrayaud
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.05% 73.97 Delayed Quote.4.64%
BHP GROUP LTD 2.09% 33.74 End-of-day quote.-3.45%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.89% 1632 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
BP 1.35% 501.8 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT -1.19% 68.38 Delayed Quote.9.75%
GLENCORE 1.49% 296.1 Delayed Quote.0.03%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.68% 356.76 Delayed Quote.5.98%
THE SWATCH GROUP -2.21% 300.5 Delayed Quote.7.15%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 448 M
EBIT 2019 15 359 M
Net income 2019 8 784 M
Debt 2019 9 770 M
Yield 2019 8,87%
P/E ratio 2019 13,54
P/E ratio 2020 14,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart BHP GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,9 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP LTD-3.45%115 070
BHP GROUP PLC-1.96%115 070
RIO TINTO5.75%87 733
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.55%87 733
ANGLO AMERICAN6.66%34 574
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.13.01%18 745
