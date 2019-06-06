Log in
Miner BHP Group sets up tailings taskforce to boost safety

06/06/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group on Friday said it has set up a tailings taskforce to further improve the focus on internal dam management and boost safety, months after a second deadly dam disaster in Brazil.

Earlier this year, The International Council on Mining and Metals, an industry trade group whose members include Glencore Plc, BHP and 25 others, said a committee will review and set standards for tailings dam design and maintenance by the end of the year.

The move came after the collapse of Vale SA's Brumadinho dam in Brazil in January that killed over 200 people, raising questions about the safety of tailings dams around the world.

That followed the 2015 collapse of a tailings dam operated by Samarco, a joint venture between BHP and Vale, killing 19 people in what was termed Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

BHP said it has 67 operated tailings facilities across all of its sites, 12 of which are in Australia.

The world's biggest miner also said that a review undertaken to assess the management of tailings facilities following the 2015 Samarco disaster had identified no immediate concerns regarding dam integrity.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD -1.31% 37.05 End-of-day quote.9.67%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.56% 1804.4 Delayed Quote.8.65%
VALE 0.85% 48.8 End-of-day quote.-5.12%
