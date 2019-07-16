Log in
41.16 AUD   +0.39%
09:01pPort Hedland June Iron-ore Exports Up On-year
DJ
08:54pBHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019/20
RE
05:45pCOMMODITY COMMENT : BHP Forecasts Higher Iron Ore Output, Weaker Petroleum
DJ
Port Hedland June Iron-ore Exports Up On-year

07/16/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Iron-ore exports from the major Australian port of Port Hedland rose in June a year ago, underpinned by higher shipments to China, according to data from Pilbara Ports Authority on Wednesday.

Exports totaling 48.94 million metric tons of iron ore were recorded for June, of which 42.03 million tons were destined for China, the port authority said.

In June 2018, Port Hedland recorded iron-ore shipments of 47.29 million tons, including 39.69 million tons headed for China. Port Hedland is the world's biggest iron-ore export hub, used by mining companies including BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 0.39% 41.16 End-of-day quote.19.78%
BHP GROUP PLC 1.17% 2030 Delayed Quote.22.91%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.70% 8.99 End-of-day quote.110.98%
LME COPPER CASH 0.80% 5997.5 End-of-day quote.2.71%
WTI 0.05% 57.61 Delayed Quote.32.38%
