Port Hedland June Iron-ore Exports Up On-year

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Iron-ore exports from the major Australian port of Port Hedland rose in June a year ago, underpinned by higher shipments to China, according to data from Pilbara Ports Authority on Wednesday.

Exports totaling 48.94 million metric tons of iron ore were recorded for June, of which 42.03 million tons were destined for China, the port authority said.

In June 2018, Port Hedland recorded iron-ore shipments of 47.29 million tons, including 39.69 million tons headed for China. Port Hedland is the world's biggest iron-ore export hub, used by mining companies including BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group.

