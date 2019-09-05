Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 10% in August

Shipments to China jumped to 38.14 million tonnes in August from 34.53 million tonnes in July, the Pilbara Ports Authority said. August's number was up 7% from the 35.53 million tonnes shipped to China in the same month in a year earlier.

Overall iron ore shipments totalled 45.43 million tonnes in August, up 11% from 41.01 million tonnes in July and 7% more than 42.44 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners: BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill.

