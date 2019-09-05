Log in
Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 10% in August

09/05/2019 | 10:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A train is loaded near a processing plant at the Fortescue Metals Group Christmas Creek iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal, the world's biggest iron ore port, rose more than 10% in August from a month earlier, port data showed on Friday.

Shipments to China jumped to 38.14 million tonnes in August from 34.53 million tonnes in July, the Pilbara Ports Authority said. August's number was up 7% from the 35.53 million tonnes shipped to China in the same month in a year earlier.

Overall iron ore shipments totalled 45.43 million tonnes in August, up 11% from 41.01 million tonnes in July and 7% more than 42.44 million tonnes in the same month a year earlier.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners: BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 2.56% 36.07 End-of-day quote.6.43%
BHP GROUP PLC 0.47% 1751 Delayed Quote.9.37%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 3.38% 8.27 End-of-day quote.87.11%
