Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group PLC    BHP   GB00BH0P3Z91

BHP GROUP PLC

(BHP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/21 11:35:29 am
1713.8 GBp   -0.86%
08/21BHP : Neurodiversity through our teams eyes
PU
08/21BHP : Results for year ended 30 June 2019
AQ
08/20BHP : Investor and analyst briefing Q&A transcript - session 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Neurodiversity through our teams eyes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

In the year since we outlined the compelling commercial case for workplace neurodiversity, our progress has been encouraging. We have strengthened our partnerships with leading Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) organisations and institutions in Australia, extended our successful internship program and created ongoing roles with neurodiversity in mind.

Many of the world's leading technology organisations have launched neurodiversity programs. For us, neurodiversity means looking beyond just technology-focussed roles. We are nurturing several career pathways that acknowledge a variety of neurological conditions, including ASD.

We believe neurological differences should be recognised and respected as a variable personal characteristic on par with other examples such as gender, ethnicity, sexual identity and physical ability. Unlocking perspectives that view our work differently is crucial and we have adjusted hiring and management practices to reflect just that.

We are fortunate to be able to leverage the immense cultural value and productivity gains associated with recruiting talented people who have a unique and finely tuned set of attributes common in those with ASD including strong information retention and the ability to unpack and articulate complex systems and processes.

In partnership with the Autism Academy of Software Quality Assurance (AASQA), we have welcomed just under 20 interns to BHP since 2017. They have completed placements in fields including data science, software development and testing, engineering and environmental safety. Each possesses highly developed problem-solving skills and attention to detail which are invaluable attributes in roles of this nature.

We are helping to design and implement career plans for each participant after their internship concludes by working with organisations including AASQA and the International Software Testing Quality Board as well as institutions like Curtin University in Western Australia.

Behind these important developments are the stories of our team members, a number of who have transitioned from internships to permanent, full-time roles. Now into her second year as part of our Technology team, Perth-based Alexandra Flannigan recalls her journey from shy internship interviewee to an up-and-coming mentor to incoming cohorts.

'From day one, everyone at BHP really made me feel like I was part of the team. My opinions were listened to, my ideas were considered and everyone was just really nice to me,' Alexandra said.

'The symbol for autistic pride is a puzzle piece because it's hard for us sometimes to see where we fit in the bigger picture and because we're often so very different from the non-autistic people around us,' she continued.

'I just think that's really funny because I feel like my puzzle piece fits here at BHP,' Alexandra concluded.

As BHP's transformation continues, we are committed to creating an environment that recognises the extent to which innovation and our continued competitive advantage is strengthened by inclusion and diversity.

Meet Alexandra and other neurodiverse members of our team in the video above.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 03:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP PLC
08/21BHP : Neurodiversity through our teams eyes
PU
08/21BHP : Results for year ended 30 June 2019
AQ
08/20BHP : Investor and analyst briefing Q&A transcript - session 2
PU
08/20EUROPE : European shares end lower as Italy's political crisis weighs
RE
08/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Worries over global trade, Italy lead FTSE 100 lower
RE
08/20BHP chief to 'stick up for globalisation' as trade tensions bite
RE
08/20Global Stocks Waver Amid Uncertainty on Rates, Trade Talks
DJ
08/20Global Stocks Waver Amid Uncertainty on Rates, Trade Talks
DJ
08/20Global Stocks Waver Amid Uncertainty on Rates, Trade Talks
DJ
08/20BHP Profit Soars as Iron Ore Surges -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 956 M
EBIT 2020 19 796 M
Net income 2020 11 524 M
Debt 2020 9 199 M
Yield 2020 5,97%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,65x
EV / Sales2021 4,81x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart BHP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BHP Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,34  $
Last Close Price 20,79  $
Spread / Highest target 8,13%
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Carolyn Judith Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP PLC3.77%116 994
BHP GROUP LTD6.05%116 994
RIO TINTO PLC6.97%82 626
RIO TINTO LIMITED9.38%82 626
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.42%28 815
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.0.25%16 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group