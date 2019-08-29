Log in
BHP GROUP PLC

BHP : Why Dwayne was inspired to come out at work

08/29/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

In the lead up to Wear it Purple, we spoke to Dwayne Mullins, Miner Jumbo Operator, Olympic Dam, about his personal LGBT+ story.

Wear it Purple Day - a day to show your support of rainbow LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) youth by wearing purple - is on Friday 30 August.

After working in the underground mining industry for 14 years, Dwayne Mullins, Miner Jumbo Operator, Olympic Dam, was inspired to come out at work. He made the decision to come out after reading an article on the BHP intranet about bring your whole self to work.

Wear it Purple was founded in 2010 in response to global stories of LBGT+ teenagers who took their own lives following bullying and harassment from the lack of acceptance of their sexuality or gender identity.

At BHP, we'll be standing up for rainbow families and standing out in purple to show our support.

We know we will be successful when our teams are inclusive and diverse. Inclusion and diversity isn't just about gender - and that's why it's important we recognise days like Wear it Purple.

Learn more about Jasper, BHP's LGBT+ ally network.

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 30 August 2019
