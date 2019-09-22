Log in
09/20 11:39:12 am
1788.8 GBp   -0.21%
BHP expects to meet iron ore commitments despite Jimblebar maintenance

09/22/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Group said on Monday it expects to meet all customer commitments on iron ore shipments, despite maintenance at its Jimblebar and Newman mines in Western Australia.

"There has been a minor impact to production at Newman and Jimblebar due to maintenance, however this is not expected to impact outflow from Port Hedland," the company said in emailed comments.

BHP was commenting after speculation in China last week of problems at its Jimblebar ore handing plant and reclaimer facilities, as well as port maintenance, fanned supply concerns.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Melanie Burton in Melbourne. Additional reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LTD 0.19% 37.75 End-of-day quote.10.08%
BHP GROUP PLC -0.21% 1788.8 Delayed Quote.8.31%
GOLD 0.00% 1514.204 Delayed Quote.16.96%
SILVER 0.19% 18.025 Delayed Quote.15.17%
