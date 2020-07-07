BHPA : Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Between Q-Link and BHPA

Log in
07/07/2020

CHENGDU, China, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BHPA, Inc. (OTC: BHPA) and Q-Link Technology Ltd. (Q-Link) have agreed to build cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on "The Intention to Acquire Q-Link by BHPA". The MoU signing took place at 3001, 2/F, Building A17, Hainan Eco-Software Park, High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone, Old Town, Chengmai County, Hainan Province, China, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

This MoU was signed by CEO of Q-Link, Qi Zhang and the CEO of BHPA, Wenjie Wu. The MOU is a form of mutual commitment in complimenting each other's duties and function in the perspective of governmental duties and national development, particularly in company acquisitions.

The MOU coverage is focused on the fields of, among others, the general content of the acquisition intention, the division of responsibilities and obligations of both parties and the determination of exclusivity.

About BHPA

BHPA, Inc. (OTC: BHPA) is leveraging its strong cloud hash power and big data processing capabilities toward the creation of a reliable and convenient cloud hash power service platform. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BHP Advance Inc., which acts as the technology and service operator, provides a cryptocurrency mining SaaS platform powered by a reliable and secure blockchain algorithm, along with market-leading data processing capabilities and other online services. BHP Advance has a well-established global partnership network with large-scale cryptocurrency mining farms. The Company is dedicated to providing a cloud mining solution capable of breaking new barriers in the cryptocurrency mining space, allowing crypto mining firms and enthusiasts to transcend the defining limitations of time, power, and technology horizon.  BHPA is a client of Hestia Insight, Inc., Irvine, California.

About Q-Link Technology Ltd.

Q-link tech, founded in China in 2019, is positioned as global Computing Power Supplier providing computing power product and services to innovation companies. The core product of Q-Link is the hash power for BTC mining and One-stop IPFS system integration service.

Corporate Contact:

Echo Lin

Email: info@bhpadvance.com / Phone: ‪(503) 832-7356

Official Website: bhpadvance.com

Website: http://www.qlink-tech.com/

Email: support@qlink-tech.com

Phone: 0898-32867007, Mon.~Fri. 9:00-18:00 ( Beijing Time )

Address: 3001, 2/F, Building A17, Hainan Eco-Software Park, High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone, Old Town, Chengmai County, Hainan Province, China

© PRNewswire 2020
