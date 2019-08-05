DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BHS tabletop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BHS tabletop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.08.2019 / 09:18

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BHS tabletop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2019 German: https://www.bhs-tabletop.de/de/investor-relations English: https://www.bhs-tabletop.de/en/investor-relations

05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

