BHS TABLETOP AG

(HUL)
BHS tabletop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/05/2019 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BHS tabletop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BHS tabletop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.08.2019 / 09:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BHS tabletop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2019 German: https://www.bhs-tabletop.de/de/investor-relations English: https://www.bhs-tabletop.de/en/investor-relations


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BHS tabletop AG
Ludwigsmühle 1
95100 Selb
Germany
Internet: www.bhs-tabletop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

851667  05.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Strootmann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans G. Beckmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kolb Member-Management Board & Finance
Michael Ott Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Schäffner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHS TABLETOP AG-3.33%66
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%52 566
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%46 321
QINGDAO HAIER21.88%14 850
WHIRLPOOL26.86%8 613
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%7 991
