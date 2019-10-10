Log in
BIC : Cello Appoints Manos Nikolakis as General Manager of India Operations

10/10/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

10-Oct-2019

10-OCT-2019 - BIC Cello, India's leading writing instruments company, announced the appointment of Manos Nikolakis as General Manager to lead its operations in India. Manos joins the BIC Cello team to drive the integrated growth strategy of the business and accelerate its development at home and abroad.

Manos is a BIC veteran having been with the company for more than 15 years. In his previous roles he led the business growth strategies for Greece, South Africa, Middle East and South Asia. Before relocating to India, Manos was the General Manager for the Southern, East and Central Africa region, heading four BIC subsidiaries including South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia. In this capacity, he also set up the group's newest subsidiary, BIC East Africa, in Kenya.

Commenting on the new appointment, Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer, BIC said, 'India is a dynamic market with a relatively young population who demand new products and solutions to fit their evolving needs. With a proven track record and rich experience in developing markets, Manos is ideally placed to bring forward our BIC entrepreneurial spirit and work with our local team in India to drive our business forward.'

BIC Cello recently launched its largest stationery manufacturing unit in Asia near Vapi, Gujarat. The new manufacturing unit comes as the latest addition to BIC Cello's existing network of factories placed in Daman and one in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Renowned for its quality and innovative products, the company sells more than five million pens per day in India alone. Spread across 66 countries, BIC Cello continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the ballpoint pen segment.

About BIC Cello

BIC Cello, the manufacturer of Cello pens, is India's market leader for writing instruments. The company focuses on developing innovative new products and ink flow systems, delivering significant value to the writing experience of the customers. BIC Cello's expanded portfolio now includes a range of world-class products including permanent markers, whiteboard markers, color markers, mechanical pencils, roller pens, fountain pens and office and school stationery products. The company sells over 5 million pens a day and has a strong presence in more than 70 countries around the world. BIC Cello's robust and growing distribution network ensures that its products are accessible across demographics and geographies.

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, with its global headquarters in France and its U.S. headquarters in Shelton, CT. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.bicworld.com.

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 20:15:01 UTC
