BIC: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for January 2020

BIC – Press Release

Clichy – 10 February 2020



Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

for January 2020

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for January 2020 :

- No transactions for January 2020.

Contacts







Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Press Contacts Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85

isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2020 BIC Agenda - All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2019 results 12 February 2020 Conference call and Webcast First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Conference call and Webcast Capital Markets Day 19 May 2020 Meeting 2020 AGM 20 May 2020 Meeting First Half 2020 results 29 July 2020 Conference call and Webcast

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For 75 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

