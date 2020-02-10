Log in
BIC: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for January 2020

02/10/2020 | 12:15pm EST

BIC – Press Release
Clichy – 10 February 2020
                                      

              

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
for January 2020

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for January 2020 :

-       No transactions for January 2020.

 

Contacts



Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Press Contacts
Michèle Ventura
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise  +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
  Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85
isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

 

2020 BIC Agenda  - All dates to be confirmed

 

Full Year 2019 results 12 February 2020 Conference call and Webcast
First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Conference call and Webcast
Capital Markets Day 19 May 2020 Meeting
2020 AGM 20 May 2020 Meeting
First Half 2020 results 29 July 2020 Conference call and Webcast

 

About BIC

 

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For 75 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

  
  
 
  

 

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 961 M
EBIT 2019 327 M
Net income 2019 213 M
Finance 2019 133 M
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 2 867 M
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 66,47  €
Last Close Price 63,70  €
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Vareille Chairman
James DiPietro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
John Ronald Kerr Glen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC2.74%3 025
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED10.75%5 358
COTT CORPORATION17.19%1 977
ASKUL CORPORATION9.13%1 656
OKAMURA CORPORATION0.55%1 069
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%1 063
