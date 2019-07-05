Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bic    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BIC: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

BIC – Press Release
Clichy – 05 July 2019
Follow us on                                         

      Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
for June 2019

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2019 :

  • No transactions for June 2019.

 

Contacts



Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Contact: +33 1 45 19 52 00 Press Contacts
Michèle Ventura
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com
  Laurence Heilbronn : +33 6 89 87 61 37 lheilbronn@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

 

2019 Agenda  - All dates to be confirmed

 

First Half 2019 results 31 July 2019 Webcast
Third Quarter 2019 results 23 October 2019 Webcast
Full Year 2019 results 12 February 2020 Meeting and Webcast
First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Webcast
2020 AGM 20 May 2020 Meeting

 

About BIC

 

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIC
01:26pBIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for June 2019
GL
06/28BIC : Supports UN LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business
PU
06/11BIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for May 2019
GL
06/11BIC : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – MAY 2019
PU
06/06BIC : is taking the next step in its “BIC 2022- Invent the Future” t..
PU
06/06BIC PRESS RELEASE : BIC is taking the next step in its “BIC 2022- Invent t..
GL
06/03BIC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22BIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 13 to 17 May 2019
GL
05/15BIC : Announces new partnership with loop to reduce packaging waste
PU
05/09BIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 29 April to 03 May 2019
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 973 M
EBIT 2019 333 M
Net income 2019 240 M
Finance 2019 162 M
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 3 144 M
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,3  €
Last Close Price 69,9  €
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Vareille Chairman
James DiPietro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
John Ronald Kerr Glen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC-21.59%3 501
MSA SAFETY INC10.46%4 029
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD5.95%2 497
STEELCASE INC.16.39%2 025
COTT CORP-8.68%1 799
HNI CORP-1.58%1 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About