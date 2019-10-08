Log in
BIC: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for September 2019

0
10/08/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

BIC – Press Release
Clichy – 08 October 2019
                                      

      Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
for September 2019

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2019 :

-       No transactions for September 2019.

 

Contacts



Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Contact: +33 1 45 19 52 00 Press Contacts
Michèle Ventura
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com
  Laurence Heilbronn : +33 6 89 87 61 37 lheilbronn@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

 

2019 Agenda  - All dates to be confirmed

 

Third Quarter 2019 results 23 October 2019 Webcast
Full Year 2019 results 12 February 2020 Meeting and Webcast
First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Webcast
2020 AGM 20 May 2020 Meeting

 

About BIC

 

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

 

Attachment

