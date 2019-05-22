BIC: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 13 to 17 May 2019

BIC Group – Press Release

Clichy – 21 May 2019



Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

from 13 to 17 May 2019

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 13 to 17 May 2019 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 15/05/2019 15 000 75,3500 1 130 250,00 16/05/2019 20 000 75,4750 1 509 500,00 TOTAL 35 000 75,4214 2 639 750,00





2019 Agenda





2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting – BIC Headquarters First Half 2019 results 31 July 2019 Conference call First Quarter 2019 results 23 October 2019 Conference call





About BIC





BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

Name of issuer User code of

