BIC: HACO Industries Kenya Closing

BIC Group - Press Release

Clichy - 02 January 2019

Transfer of Haco Industries Kenya Stationery

Manufacturing and Distribution to BIC completed

BIC announces today it has completed the transfer of Haco Industries Kenya Ltd manufacturing facilities in Kenya and distribution of Stationery, Lighters, and Shavers in East Africa to BIC. The transaction was unconditionally approved by the Competition Authority of Kenya on 31st October 2018.

As announced on 31st August 2018, this acquisition is in line with BIC's continued growth strategy in Africa, one of the most promising markets for BIC products in the world.

Contacts

Investor Relations: +33 1 45 19 52 00 Press Contacts Sophie Palliez-Capian

sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70

isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)

Full Year 2018 results 13 February 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call 2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters

