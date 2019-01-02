Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bic    BB   FR0000120966

BIC (BB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/02 09:33:03 am
88.225 EUR   -1.04%
2018BIC : Pen maker BIC's shares surge on third-quarter rebound
RE
2018SOCIETE B I C SA : quaterly earnings release
2018SOCIETE B I C SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BIC: HACO Industries Kenya Closing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 08:51am CET

BIC Group - Press Release
Clichy - 02 January 2019

Transfer of Haco Industries Kenya Stationery
 Manufacturing and Distribution to BIC completed

BIC announces today it has completed the transfer of Haco Industries Kenya Ltd manufacturing facilities in Kenya and distribution of Stationery, Lighters, and Shavers in East Africa to BIC.  The transaction was unconditionally approved by the Competition Authority of Kenya on 31st October 2018.

As announced on 31st August 2018, this acquisition is in line with BIC's continued growth strategy in Africa, one of the most promising markets for BIC products in the world.

Contacts
Investor Relations: +33 1 45 19 52 00 Press Contacts
Sophie Palliez-Capian
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70
isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)


Full Year 2018 results 13 February 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters
First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call
2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2017, BIC Net Sales were 2,041.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BIC via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIC
09:29aBIC : HACO Indsutries Agreement closing
PU
08:51aBIC : HACO Industries Kenya Closing
GL
08:46aBIC : Sport Divestiture Closing
AQ
2018#MADETO... CHAPTER 8 : It's how we do quality
PU
2018BIC : Season's greetings from bic!
PU
2018BIC : Announces organizational review to increase operational effectiveness and ..
GL
2018BIC : Change in Capital
PU
2018BIC : Files lawsuit to stop importation and sale of unlawful, imitation pocket l..
PU
2018BIC : Trading in own shares - Novembre 2018
GL
2018BIC : Change in capital
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 944 M
EBIT 2018 334 M
Net income 2018 188 M
Finance 2018 181 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 22,45
P/E ratio 2019 16,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capitalization 4 100 M
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 83,5 €
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Vareille Chairman
James DiPietro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
John Ronald Kerr Glen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC0.00%4 711
MSA SAFETY INC0.00%3 627
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD0.00%2 482
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO LTD--.--%2 091
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%2 000
COTT CORP0.00%1 921
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.