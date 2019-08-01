Log in
BIC

(BB)
BIC: Release and availability of the First Half 2019 financial report

08/01/2019

BIC – Press Release
Clichy – 01 August 2019
     

Release and availability of the first half 2019 financial report

The First Half 2019 Financial Report of SOCIÉTÉ BIC (Paris: BB) was sent to the A.M.F. – Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Paris Stock Exchange Authority) on August 1, 2019.

The document is available on BIC’s website (www.bicworld.com).

 

Contacts



 

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Contact: +33 1 45 19 52 00 Press Contacts
Michèle Ventura
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com
  Laurence Heilbronn : +33 6 89 87 61 37 lheilbronn@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2019-2020 Agenda  - All dates to be confirmed

Third Quarter 2019 results 23 October 2019 Webcast
Full Year 2019 results 12 February 2020 Meeting and Webcast
First Quarter 2020 results 23 April 2020 Webcast
2020 AGM 20 May 2020 Meeting

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in Stationery, Lighters and Shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris” and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP “Supplier Engagement rating Leader board”, Euronext Vigeo – Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo – Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

 

Attachment

