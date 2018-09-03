BIC : Trading in own shares - August 2018

BIC Group - Press Release

Clichy - 03 September 2018

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

for August 2018

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2018:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 03/08/2018 16 500 75,0153 1 237 752,45 06/08/2018 18 000 74,7904 1 346 227,20 07/08/2018 20 000 77,0079 1 540 158,00 08/08/2018 20 000 77,4701 1 549 402,00 09/08/2018 12 615 77,4598 977 155,38 10/08/2018 9 450 77,0187 727 826,72 13/08/2018 14 220 76,5638 1 088 737,24 14/08/2018 12 000 76,9380 923 256,00 16/08/2018 2 000 77,1645 154 329,00 17/08/2018 11 600 77,5199 899 230,84 21/08/2018 12 500 79,6191 995 238,75 22/08/2018 20 000 79,9391 1 598 782,00 23/08/2018 5 200 79,2991 412 355,32 24/08/2018 16 700 79,2637 1 323 703,79 27/08/2018 9 173 78,5618 720 647,39 28/08/2018 12 124 78,4366 950 965,34 29/08/2018 13 200 78,2130 1 032 411,60 30/08/2018 11 700 78,4132 917 434,44 31/08/2018 5 300 79,0492 418 960,76 TOTAL 242 282 77,6557 18 814 574,21

Contacts

Investor Relations: +33 1 45 19 52 26 Press Contacts Sophie Palliez-Capian

sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70

isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2018 - 2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)

Third Quarter 2018 results 24 October 2018 Conference call Full Year 2018 results 13 February 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call 2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and promotional products. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2017, BIC recorded Net Sales of 2,041.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

