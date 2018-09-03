BIC : Trading in own shares - August 2018

BIC Group - Press Release
Clichy - 03 September 2018
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
for August 2018
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2018:
| Date
| Number of shares
| Average weighted price in €
| Amount in €
| 03/08/2018
| 16 500
| 75,0153
| 1 237 752,45
| 06/08/2018
| 18 000
| 74,7904
| 1 346 227,20
| 07/08/2018
| 20 000
| 77,0079
| 1 540 158,00
| 08/08/2018
| 20 000
| 77,4701
| 1 549 402,00
| 09/08/2018
| 12 615
| 77,4598
| 977 155,38
| 10/08/2018
| 9 450
| 77,0187
| 727 826,72
| 13/08/2018
| 14 220
| 76,5638
| 1 088 737,24
| 14/08/2018
| 12 000
| 76,9380
| 923 256,00
| 16/08/2018
| 2 000
| 77,1645
| 154 329,00
| 17/08/2018
| 11 600
| 77,5199
| 899 230,84
| 21/08/2018
| 12 500
| 79,6191
| 995 238,75
| 22/08/2018
| 20 000
| 79,9391
| 1 598 782,00
| 23/08/2018
| 5 200
| 79,2991
| 412 355,32
| 24/08/2018
| 16 700
| 79,2637
| 1 323 703,79
| 27/08/2018
| 9 173
| 78,5618
| 720 647,39
| 28/08/2018
| 12 124
| 78,4366
| 950 965,34
| 29/08/2018
| 13 200
| 78,2130
| 1 032 411,60
| 30/08/2018
| 11 700
| 78,4132
| 917 434,44
| 31/08/2018
| 5 300
| 79,0492
| 418 960,76
| TOTAL
| 242 282
| 77,6557
| 18 814 574,21
For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com
2018 - 2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)
| Third Quarter 2018 results
| 24 October 2018
| Conference call
| Full Year 2018 results
| 13 February 2019
| Meeting - BIC Headquarters
| First Quarter 2019 results
| 25 April 2019
| Conference call
| 2019 AGM
| 22 May 2019
| Meeting - BIC Headquarters
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and promotional products. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2017, BIC recorded Net Sales of 2,041.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.
