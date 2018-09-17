BIC : Trading in own shares from 10 to 14 September 2018

BIC Group - Press Release

Clichy - 17 September 2018

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

from 10 to 14 September 2018

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 10 to 14 September 2018:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 10/09/2018 10 296 75.8797 781 257.39 11/09/2018 14 725 75.8155 1 116 383.24 12/09/2018 6 210 76.2817 473 709.36 13/09/2018 899 76.9202 69 151.26 TOTAL 32 130 75.9571 2 440 501.25

Contacts

Investor Relations: +33 1 45 19 52 26 Press Contacts Sophie Palliez-Capian

sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70

isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2018 - 2019 Agenda (all dates to be confirmed)

Third Quarter 2018 results 24 October 2018 Conference call Full Year 2018 results 13 February 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call 2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and promotional products. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2017, BIC recorded Net Sales of 2,041.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

Follow us on

Twitter @BicGroup, Instagram @Bic_group, LinkedIn BIC and YouTube BIC Group Official

Name of issuer User code of

issuer Date of transaction User code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average weighted price in euros User code market SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 10-sept-18 FR0000120966



10 296 75.8797 XPAR SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 11-sept-18 FR0000120966



14 725 75.8155 XPAR SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 12-sept-18 FR0000120966



6 210 76.2817 XPAR SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 13-sept-18 FR0000120966



899 76.9202 XPAR

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BIC via Globenewswire

