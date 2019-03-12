BIC : Trading in own shares from 4 to 8 March 2019

BIC Group - Press Release
Clichy - 12 March 2019
Follow BIC latest news on
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
from 04 to 08 March 2019
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 04 to 08 March 2019 :
| Date
| Number of shares
| Average weighted price in €
| Amount in €
| 04/03/2019
| 10 000
| 82,2357
| 822 357,00
| 04/03/2019
| 25 000
| 81,9020
| 2 047 550,00
| 05/03/2019
| 5 000
| 82,1000
| 410 500,00
| TOTAL
| 40 000
| 82,0102
| 3 280 407,00
For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com
| First Quarter 2019 results
| 25 April 2019
| Conference call
| 2019 AGM
| 22 May 2019
| Meeting - BIC Headquarters
| First Half 2019 results
| 31 July 2019
| Conference call
| First Quarter 2019 results
| 23 October 2019
| Conference call
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.
| Name of issuer
| User code of
issuer
| Date of transaction
| User code of the financial instrument
| Total daily volume (in number of shares)
| Average weighted price in euros
| User code market
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 04-mars-19
| FR0000120966
| 10000
| 82.2357
| XPAR
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 04-mars-19
| FR0000120966
| 25000
| 81.902
| BATF
| SOCIETE BIC
| 969500UR00DF63I0VH67
| 05-mars-19
| FR0000120966
| 5000
| 82.100
| BATF
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BIC via Globenewswire