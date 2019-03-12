BIC : Trading in own shares from 4 to 8 March 2019

BIC Group - Press Release

Clichy - 12 March 2019

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

from 04 to 08 March 2019

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares from 04 to 08 March 2019 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 04/03/2019 10 000 82,2357 822 357,00 04/03/2019 25 000 81,9020 2 047 550,00 05/03/2019 5 000 82,1000 410 500,00 TOTAL 40 000 82,0102 3 280 407,00

Contacts

Sophie Palliez-Capian - VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Investor Relations Contact: +33 1 45 19 52 00 Press Contacts Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70

isegonzac@image7.fr

2019 Agenda

First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call 2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters First Half 2019 results 31 July 2019 Conference call First Quarter 2019 results 23 October 2019 Conference call

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP's "Leadership Level" (A-) and "Leadership Level" for the additional "Supplier" module, Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

issuer Date of transaction User code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average weighted price in euros User code market SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 04-mars-19 FR0000120966 10000 82.2357 XPAR SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 04-mars-19 FR0000120966 25000 81.902 BATF SOCIETE BIC 969500UR00DF63I0VH67 05-mars-19 FR0000120966 5000 82.100 BATF

