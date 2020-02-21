Bic : 2019-20 BIC Education Challenge Winners

21-Feb-2020

BIC East Africa announced that Jaramogi Oginda from Oginda University was the winning team from the 2019 BIC Education Challenge. Teams from across Kenya competed in the Challenge, championing projects to improve learning conditions and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in education.

Jaramogi Oginda's project, called Hydro-Pads, uses stalks from the water hyacinth plant and recycled wastepaper to produce feminine hygiene pads for girls. Their work aims to provide a less expensive sanitary product, making it easier for girls to get the resources they need to manage menstruation and keep them from missing school (UNICEF currently estimates one in 10 girls miss school each year due to menstruation). The team also hopes their idea can create job opportunities for marginalized community members.

As winner of the BIC Education Challenge, the team will receive a check for $1,000 USD and mentorship from BIC East Africa team members. They will then compete in the 18th Enactus National Competition in June 2020.

The BIC Education Challenge launched in late 2019 as a partnership between BIC East Africa, the BIC Corporate Foundation and the NGO Enactus Kenya. The challenge saw submissions by teams from all over Kenya and shortlisted five projects to pitch their ideas to a panel of BIC experts at the East Africa headquarters in Kasarani.

For more information about BIC's commitments to education and the BIC Corporate Foundation, click here.

To read more about Enactus, visit their website at www.enactus.org.