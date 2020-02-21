Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bic    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 10:29:26 am
58.675 EUR   -0.64%
10:04aBIC : 2019-20 BIC Education Challenge Winners
PU
02/12BIC : Q4 and FY19 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE
PU
02/12CORRECTION : Bic: fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bic : 2019-20 BIC Education Challenge Winners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 10:04am EST

21-Feb-2020

BIC East Africa announced that Jaramogi Oginda from Oginda University was the winning team from the 2019 BIC Education Challenge. Teams from across Kenya competed in the Challenge, championing projects to improve learning conditions and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in education.

Jaramogi Oginda's project, called Hydro-Pads, uses stalks from the water hyacinth plant and recycled wastepaper to produce feminine hygiene pads for girls. Their work aims to provide a less expensive sanitary product, making it easier for girls to get the resources they need to manage menstruation and keep them from missing school (UNICEF currently estimates one in 10 girls miss school each year due to menstruation). The team also hopes their idea can create job opportunities for marginalized community members.

As winner of the BIC Education Challenge, the team will receive a check for $1,000 USD and mentorship from BIC East Africa team members. They will then compete in the 18th Enactus National Competition in June 2020.

The BIC Education Challenge launched in late 2019 as a partnership between BIC East Africa, the BIC Corporate Foundation and the NGO Enactus Kenya. The challenge saw submissions by teams from all over Kenya and shortlisted five projects to pitch their ideas to a panel of BIC experts at the East Africa headquarters in Kasarani.

For more information about BIC's commitments to education and the BIC Corporate Foundation, click here.

To read more about Enactus, visit their website at www.enactus.org.

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 15:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BIC
10:04aBIC : 2019-20 BIC Education Challenge Winners
PU
02/12BIC : Q4 and FY19 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE
PU
02/12CORRECTION : Bic: fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
GL
02/12BIC : Annual results
CO
02/10BIC : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – JANUARY 2020
PU
02/10BIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for January 2020
GL
01/31BIC : 2019 CDP ranking
PU
01/31BIC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/16BIC : strengthens its Executive Committee to Accelerate Transformation
PU
01/16BIC : strengthens its Executive Committee
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 954 M
EBIT 2020 324 M
Net income 2020 214 M
Finance 2020 151 M
Yield 2020 5,57%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 2 657 M
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 64,99  €
Last Close Price 59,05  €
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Vareille Chairman
James DiPietro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
John Ronald Kerr Glen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC-4.76%2 867
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED4.84%5 132
COTT CORPORATION18.09%2 130
ASKUL CORPORATION-1.75%1 534
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%1 119
OKAMURA CORPORATION-1.08%990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group