BIC

(BB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/06 11:57:40 am
44.66 EUR   +1.04%
11:45aBIC : Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession
GL
07/02BIC : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for June 2020
GL
07/01BIC : Djeep's Acquisition Completed
PU
Bic : Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

07/06/2020 | 11:45am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIC announces Chief Financial Officer succession

Clichy, France – 6th July 2020 – BIC announces that, Jim DiPietro is stepping down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and effective today, is appointed Strategic Advisor to Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer.

“I want to thank Jim wholeheartedly for his steadfast leadership and many contributions to BIC’s success as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, during his tenure with BIC. I look forward to Jim’s continued support and guidance as Strategic Advisor,” said Gonzalve Bich, BIC’s Chief Executive Officer.

Succeeding Jim as Chief Financial Officer and member of BIC’s Executive Committee1 is Chad Spooner, a finance executive with more than 25 years experience.  Chad most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Slingshot Health, a healthcare technology start-up. He started his career at General Electric, where he held management positions in corporate audit and financial planning, and a senior finance role in GE Energy. Chad then assumed a Chief Financial Officer role at Raffaela Apparel Group (a Cerberus Capital Management portfolio company) and held senior operational finance roles at Tenex Capital Management, a middle-market private equity firm he co-founded.

Gonzalve Bich commented, “Chad brings extensive and in-depth knowledge of the finance function and will be a key asset to BIC’s transformation journey.”

#

ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.


 

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Investor Relations Contact: Press Contacts
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51

sophie.palliez@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise  + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
  Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

First Half 2020 results July 29th, 2020 Conference call and Webcast
Third Quarter 2020 results October 28th, 2020 Conference call and Webcast
Full Year 2020 results February 17th, 2021 Meeting and webcast





 

1SOCIETE BIC will not fill the Executive Vice-President role.



 

 

Attachment

Financials
Sales 2020 1 758 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net income 2020 149 M 169 M 169 M
Net cash 2020 154 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 6,28%
Capitalization 1 987 M 2 234 M 2 251 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 777
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 52,88 €
Last Close Price 44,20 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pierre Vareille Chairman
James DiPietro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
John Ronald Kerr Glen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC-28.71%2 234
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-11.07%4 366
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.145.47%4 065
ASKUL CORPORATION1.97%1 597
SHENZHEN JIESHUN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.44.00%1 129
NEWCAPEC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.48.72%831
