BIC announces Chief Financial Officer succession

Clichy, France – 6th July 2020 – BIC announces that, Jim DiPietro is stepping down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and effective today, is appointed Strategic Advisor to Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer.

“I want to thank Jim wholeheartedly for his steadfast leadership and many contributions to BIC’s success as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, during his tenure with BIC. I look forward to Jim’s continued support and guidance as Strategic Advisor,” said Gonzalve Bich, BIC’s Chief Executive Officer.

Succeeding Jim as Chief Financial Officer and member of BIC’s Executive Committee1 is Chad Spooner, a finance executive with more than 25 years experience. Chad most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Slingshot Health, a healthcare technology start-up. He started his career at General Electric, where he held management positions in corporate audit and financial planning, and a senior finance role in GE Energy. Chad then assumed a Chief Financial Officer role at Raffaela Apparel Group (a Cerberus Capital Management portfolio company) and held senior operational finance roles at Tenex Capital Management, a middle-market private equity firm he co-founded.

Gonzalve Bich commented, “Chad brings extensive and in-depth knowledge of the finance function and will be a key asset to BIC’s transformation journey.”

