Bic : RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

BIC GROUP - PRESS RELEASE

CLICHY - 20 MARCH 2019

RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The French version of the 2018 registration document was filed with the A.M.F. (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Financial Markets Authority) on March 20, 2019.

The document is available on the BIC website(www.bicworld.com)as well as on the website of the A.M.F.(www.amf-france.org).

This document includes:

• the Integrated Report,

• the Annual Financial Report,

• the Management report of the Board of Directors for 2018,

• the Report on Corporate Governance of the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory Auditors' findings,

• information related to the fees paid to the auditors,

• the description of the share buyback program,

• the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors' to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 22, 2019, as well as the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions.

CONTACTS

2019 AGENDA

First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call 2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters First Half 2019 results 31 July 2019 Conference call First Quarter 2019 results 23 October 2019 Conference call

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP "Supplier Engagement rating Leader board", Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.