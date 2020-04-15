Log in
Bic : SOCIETE BIC will hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Wednesday May 20, 2020, behind closed doors

04/15/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SOCIETE BIC will hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

on Wednesday May 20, 2020, behind closed doors

Clichy, France - April 15, 2020 - In the current environment of the COVID-19 epidemic and following the French Government's measures to limit the circulation of the virus (order no. 2020-321 of March 25th, 2020), SOCIETE BIC will hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting (AGM) on May 20th, 2020 at 4.00 pm (CET) behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders.

The event will be audio broadcasted live, and a replay will be available on BIC's website after the AGM. The Meeting presentation and transcript will also be available to shareholders at the following address: https://www.bicworld.com/en/investors/shareholders.

We encourage you to vote by correspondence either by sending the voting form, no later than May 15th, 2020, to the centralizing bank Société Générale Securities Services, or by voting online through Votaccess until May 19th, 2020 at 3.00 pm (CET).

Prior to the Meeting, shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions by sending an email to the following address: investors.info@bicworld.comno later than May 14th, 2020. Questions will be answered during the Meeting and published in the AGM Minutes on BIC's website.

The Meeting Notice has been published today in the BALO1. Documents and information will be available on the Group's website before the Shareholders' meeting at the following link: https://www.bicworld.com/en/investors/shareholders.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®,Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

1 BALO: bulletins of French legal announcements

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian - VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - + 33 6 87 89 33 51

sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98

Press Contacts

Michèle Ventura

Albane de La Tour d'Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51

michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 85

isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA - ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

First Quarter 2020 results

23 April 2020

Conference call and Webcast

2020 AGM

20 May 2020

Audio Webcast

First Half 2020 results

29 July 2020

Conference call and Webcast

Third Quarter 2020 results

28 October 2020

Conference call and Webcast

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 18:05:10 UTC
