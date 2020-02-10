Bic : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – JANUARY 2020

BIC - PRESS RELEASE
CLICHY - 10 FEBRUARY 2020
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FOR JANUARY 2020
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for January 2020 :
-
No transactions for January 2020.
2020 BIC AGENDA - ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|
|
Full Year 2019 results
|
|
12 February 2020
|
|
Conference call and Webcast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2020 results
|
|
|
23 April 2020
|
|
|
Conference call and Webcast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Markets Day
|
|
19 May 2020
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 AGM
|
|
|
20 May 2020
|
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Half 2020 results
|
|
29 July 2020
|
|
Conference call and Webcast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For 75 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP "Supplier Engagement rating Leader board", Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.
