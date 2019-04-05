Log in
Bic : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – MARCH 2019

04/05/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Follow BIC latest news on

BIC GROUP - PRESS RELEASE

CLICHY - 05 APRIL 2019

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FOR MARCH 2019

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2019 :

Date

Number of shares

Average weighted

Amount in €

price in €

01/03/2019

10 000

82,8835

828 835,00

01/03/2019

25 000

83,0500

2 076 250,00

01/03/2019

18 178

83,0250

1 509 228,45

04/03/2019

10 000

82,2357

822 357,00

04/03/2019

25 000

81,9020

2 047 550,00

05/03/2019

5 000

82,1000

410 500,00

12/03/2019

2 714

82,2500

223 226,50

12/03/2019

30 516

81,9000

2 499 260,40

TOTAL

126 408

82,4094

10 417 207,35

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian - VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Investor Relations Contact: +33 1 45 19 52 00

Press Contacts

Michèle Ventura

Albane de La Tour d'Artaise

michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70

isegonzac@image7.fr

For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com

2019 AGENDA

First Quarter 2019 results

25

April 2019

Conference call

2019 AGM

22 May 2019

Meeting - BIC Headquarters

First Half 2019 results

31

July 2019

Conference call

First Quarter 2019 results

23

October 2019

Conference call

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high- quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP

"Supplier Engagement rating Leader board", Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.

2

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 17:26:10 UTC
