Bic : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – MARCH 2019

CLICHY - 05 APRIL 2019

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FOR MARCH 2019

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2019 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted Amount in € price in € 01/03/2019 10 000 82,8835 828 835,00 01/03/2019 25 000 83,0500 2 076 250,00 01/03/2019 18 178 83,0250 1 509 228,45 04/03/2019 10 000 82,2357 822 357,00 04/03/2019 25 000 81,9020 2 047 550,00 05/03/2019 5 000 82,1000 410 500,00 12/03/2019 2 714 82,2500 223 226,50 12/03/2019 30 516 81,9000 2 499 260,40 TOTAL 126 408 82,4094 10 417 207,35

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian - VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Investor Relations Contact: +33 1 45 19 52 00 Press Contacts Michèle Ventura Albane de La Tour d'Artaise michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70 isegonzac@image7.fr

2019 AGENDA

First Quarter 2019 results 25 April 2019 Conference call 2019 AGM 22 May 2019 Meeting - BIC Headquarters First Half 2019 results 31 July 2019 Conference call First Quarter 2019 results 23 October 2019 Conference call

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high- quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP