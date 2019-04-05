Bic : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – MARCH 2019

Follow BIC latest news on
BIC GROUP - PRESS RELEASE
CLICHY - 05 APRIL 2019
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FOR MARCH 2019
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2019 :
|
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average weighted
|
Amount in €
|
|
|
price in €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01/03/2019
|
10 000
|
82,8835
|
828 835,00
|
|
|
01/03/2019
|
25 000
|
83,0500
|
2 076 250,00
|
|
|
01/03/2019
|
18 178
|
83,0250
|
1 509 228,45
|
|
|
04/03/2019
|
10 000
|
82,2357
|
822 357,00
|
|
|
04/03/2019
|
25 000
|
81,9020
|
2 047 550,00
|
|
|
05/03/2019
|
5 000
|
82,1000
|
410 500,00
|
|
|
12/03/2019
|
2 714
|
82,2500
|
223 226,50
|
|
|
12/03/2019
|
30 516
|
81,9000
|
2 499 260,40
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
126 408
|
82,4094
|
10 417 207,35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONTACTS
Sophie Palliez-Capian - VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
|
Investor Relations Contact: +33 1 45 19 52 00
|
Press Contacts
|
Michèle Ventura
|
Albane de La Tour d'Artaise
|
michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|
Albane.DeLaTourD'Artaise@bicworld.com
|
|
Isabelle de Segonzac: +33 1 53 70 74 70
|
|
isegonzac@image7.fr
|
|
For more information, please consult the corporate website: www.bicworld.com
2019 AGENDA
|
First Quarter 2019 results
|
25
|
April 2019
|
Conference call
|
|
|
|
2019 AGM
|
22 May 2019
|
Meeting - BIC Headquarters
|
|
|
|
|
First Half 2019 results
|
31
|
July 2019
|
Conference call
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2019 results
|
23
|
October 2019
|
Conference call
|
|
|
|
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 70 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high- quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world. In 2018, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.8 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris" and is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. BIC is also part of the following Socially Responsible Investment indexes: CDP A list and CDP
"Supplier Engagement rating Leader board", Euronext Vigeo - Eurozone 120, Euronext Vigeo - Europe 120, FTSE4Good indexes, Ethibel Pioneer and Ethibel Excellence Investment Registers, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders Index.
