Bicycle Therapeutics plc    BCYC

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(BCYC)
Bicycle Therapeutics : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

11/14/2019 | 07:05am EST

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. GMT (9:40 a.m. ET) in London, England.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles®, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle’s lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II study. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10,8 M
EBIT 2019 -29,5 M
Net income 2019 -35,1 M
Finance 2019 83,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,81x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,04x
EV / Sales2019 6,60x
EV / Sales2020 21,5x
Capitalization 154 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee H. Kalowski President, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Pierre Legault Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Skynner Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Keen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC0.00%154
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.59%27 858
LONZA GROUP29.29%25 383
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 736
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.98.04%19 231
INCYTE CORPORATION35.46%18 832
