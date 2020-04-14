Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Bid Corporation Limited    BID   ZAE000216537

BID CORPORATION LIMITED

(BID)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 04/09
248.16 ZAR   +2.05%
06:59aBID : Food service group Bidcorp's volumes fall as much as 70% in major markets
RE
02/19South Africa's rand firms ahead of inflation data
RE
02/19BID CORPORATION LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bid : Food service group Bidcorp's volumes fall as much as 70% in major markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 06:59am EDT

Food services group Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) said on Tuesday its major markets were showing a decline in volumes of between 45% to 70% as hotels, restaurants and pubs remain temporarily closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The company, which has operations in Europe, Australasia and emerging markets like greater China and Africa, said trading for the nine months to March 31 had held up reasonably well and was broadly in line with expectations.

But Bidcorp also said the full effects of the virus across many of its operations only appeared in the second half of March and the full impact would become evident from April onwards.

All the company's businesses have been designated as essential services and have continued operating in all the countries where it has a presence. But demand for food products has fallen substantially in many discretionary spend areas, particularly across hotels, restaurants, pubs, leisure and travel related businesses.

To mitigate this, Bidcorp is seeking new sales opportunities such as supplying food into retail environments, direct to customers via ecommerce platforms, home delivery and different government initiatives like quarantine centres, it said.

In China, the company is seeing "a very encouraging and quick bounce back in demand", and its volumes are quickly approaching the levels of a year ago.

Bidcorp said it had temporarily stood down and furloughed some staff and the board and executive management are taking a 30% reduction in fees or salary for the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year to save costs.

"There is quite a bit of fluidity regarding various government wage assistance schemes in respect of eligibility, timing and coverage. We are doing our best to access these in all countries where we qualify," Bidcorp said.

All its businesses have also implemented salary reduction measures and the company is negotiating property rental reductions as well as not hiring trucks, relying instead on the trucks it owns.

"We believe the group has sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future in terms of headroom and we are working with our banking partners to further increase liquidity," Bidcorp said.

As at March 31, the group has available to it headroom and facilities of 425 million pounds ($533.50 million), which is in addition to its existing net debt, it said. Total net debt at December 31 was 4.9 billion rand ($268.90 million).

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BID CORPORATION LIMITED
06:59aBID : Food service group Bidcorp's volumes fall as much as 70% in major markets
RE
02/19South Africa's rand firms ahead of inflation data
RE
02/19BID CORPORATION LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2019South Africa's rand steady, stocks fall as investors eye trade developments
RE
2019BID CORPORATION LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
2019BID CORPORATION LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2019BID CORPORATION LTD : Dividends
CO
2019BID CORPORATION LTD : Slide show results
CO
2019BID CORPORATION LTD : Annual results
CO
2019BID CORPORATION LIMITED : Report
CO
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 127 B
EBIT 2020 6 361 M
Net income 2020 4 528 M
Debt 2020 6 949 M
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 82 807 M
Chart BID CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bid Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BID CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 289,43  ZAR
Last Close Price 248,16  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Larry Berson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Koseff Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Edward Cleasby Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Brian Joffe Non-Executive Director
Paul Cambo Baloyi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-0.73%4 567
METCASH LIMITED0.72%1 629
MARR S.P.A.-39.85%888
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-38.33%712
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-68.33%368
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.-0.63%287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group