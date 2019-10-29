Bidstack : Appointment of Bryan Neider to Advisory Committee 0 10/29/2019 | 12:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Regulatory Story Bidstack Group PLC - BIDS Appointment of Bryan Neider to Advisory Committee Released 11:34 29-Oct-2019 RNS Number : 4939R Bidstack Group PLC 29 October 2019 Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 29 October 2019 Bidstack Group Plc ("Bidstack" or "the Company") Appointment of Bryan Neider to Advisory Committee Former SVP of Electronic Arts, joins Advisory Committee Bidstack Group Plc (AIM: BIDS), the native in-game advertising group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Neider to its Advisory Committee. Until October 2015 Bryan was a Senior Vice President at Electronic Arts ("EA"), the US video games company. Bryan spent over 25 years with EA, serving in multiple leadership roles including playing an important role in EA's Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), overseeing corporate finance and treasury functions, managing EA's global business development efforts, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for EA's global software development organization and lastly overseeing EA's Global Operations team. After serving on the Board of Directors of Gatepath for 16 years, Bryan was appointed as its Chief Executive Officer in 2016. Gatepath is a 99 year old non-profit organisation serving the Special Needs Community in the Silicon Valley. Gatepath has over 300 employees and operates at over a dozen locations, supporting nearly 1,500 individuals each day. Bryan earned his BA Degree in History from Santa Clara University and his MBA in Accounting from California State University, East Bay. Bryan is also a Certified Public Accountant. Bryan is an active volunteer at both of his alma maters, most recently serving as President of Santa Clara University's Board of Regents. He is also on the Advisory Board for the Schools of Business for both universities and he was a founding board member of Santa Clara University's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. In addition, he serves on the board of directors for three companies, including two technology start-ups and he was an advisor to a venture capital fund in the Silicon Valley focused on media, gaming and technology. James Draper, CEO of Bidstack, commented, "To attract a candidate of the calibre of Bryan to our Advisory Committee, given his incredible track record at EA, is an honour for me and extremely motivating for all our staff. "The network we have built out over the last 12 months gives Bidstack access into the highest levels of the gaming world, which is enabling our commercial teams to execute at speed. "Bryan will be an enormous help to me and the management team, having built out a multinational business that's had to evolve with the growing gaming market." ~ENDS~ Contacts: Bidstack Group Plc James Draper, CEO via Buchanan SPARK Advisory Partners Limited (Nomad) +44 (0) 203 368 3550 Mark Brady/Neil Baldwin/James Keeshan Stifel Nicholas Europe Limited (Broker) Fred Walsh/Neil Shah +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Buchanan Communications Limited Chris Lane / Stephanie Watson / Kim van+44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Beeck bidstack@buchanan.uk.com Notes to editors: About Bidstack Bidstack is an advertising technology company which provides dynamic, targeted and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms. Its proprietary API technology is capable of inserting adverts into natural advertising space within video games across multiple video games platforms (mobile, PC and console). Bidstack's customers are games publishers and developers and advertising agencies, brands and programmatic advertising platforms. Bidstack contracts exclusive access to the native in-game advertising space within video games from their developers or publishers and sells that advertising space either direct to specific brands and their agencies or through programmatic advertising platforms. About the Advisory Committee The role of the Advisory Committee is to provide advice to the Board in support of the development and fulfilment of Bidstack's strategy, goals and activities. This includes providing insight in relation to stakeholder participation, assistance with plans of action and generally contributing knowledge, ideas and skills to support the development of the business. 