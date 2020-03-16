Log in
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:35:16 pm
3.5 GBp   -12.50%
Bidstack : Second Price Monitoring Extension

03/16/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Regulatory Story

Bidstack Group PLC - BIDS Second Price Monitoring Extn

Released 14:06 16-Mar-2020

RNS Number : 3125G

Bidstack Group PLC

16 March 2020

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and ﬁnal Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the ﬁrst price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a predetermined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a ﬁnal opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 16:47:08 UTC
