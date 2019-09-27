Bidstack : Strategic Partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network 0 09/27/2019 | 01:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Regulatory Story Bidstack Group PLC - BIDS Strategic Partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network Released 17:24 27-Sep-2019 RNS Number : 0321O Bidstack Group PLC 27 September 2019 Certain information contained within this Announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon publication of this Announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain. 27 September 2019 Bidstack Group PLC ("Bidstack or "the Group") Strategic Partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network Bidstack Group plc (AIM: BIDS.L), the in-game advertising group, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network ("DAN"). The tie up encompasses a partnership framework allowing DAN to scale access to Bidstack's in-game inventory on a programmatic basis globally, giving video game publishers frictionless access to one of the world's largest agency holding groups, with $54 billion of spend from 60 markets, under management. James Draper, Bidstack CEO said "I believe this is the most significant announcement we have been able to make since coming to AIM. I want to personally put on record my admiration for the work achieved by our staff at Bidstack HQ over the past months. "The video gaming industry is exploding in scale and the passionate and deeply immersed video gaming communities are now accessible to DAN's clients. It's a sign of great progress that the advertising community are now figuring out how to maximise the opportunity for brands in the video gaming world. "We look forward to being a great partner for DAN." Contacts Bidstack Group PLC James Draper, CEO +44 (0) 7850 341 885 Spark Advisory Partners Mark Brady/Neil Baldwin/James Keeshan +44 (0) 203 368 3550 Stifel Nicholas Europe Limited (Broker) Fred Walsh/Neil Shah +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Notes to editors Bidstack is an advertising technology company which provides dynamic, targeted and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms. Its proprietary API technology is capable of inserting adverts into natural advertising space within video games across multiple video games platforms (mobile, PC and console). Bidstack's customers are games publishers and developers and advertising agencies, brands and programmatic advertising platforms. Bidstack contracts exclusive access to the native in-game advertising space within video games from their developers or publishers and sells that advertising space either direct to specific brands and their agencies or through programmatic advertising platforms. About Dentsu Aegis Network Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. is a multinational media and digital marketing communications company headquartered in London which is a subsidiary of the Japanese advertising and public relations firm Dentsu. Its principal services are communications strategy through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, sports marketing and content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics. It is organised into ten main divisions: Carat, Dentsu (operations outside Japan), Dentsu media, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope, Isobar, iProspect and Vizeum. Dentsu Aegis Network manages all the Dentsu inc. owned businesses outside the Japanese market, which includes the former Aegis Group business that it acquired in 2013. It has more than 40,000 people and operates in 145 countries worldwide. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END MSCQDLFLKKFLBBX London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply. ©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved Attachments Original document

