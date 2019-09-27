Bidstack : Strategic Partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network

|
Notes to editors
Bidstack is an advertising technology company which provides dynamic, targeted and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms. Its proprietary API technology is capable of inserting adverts into natural advertising space within video games across multiple video games platforms (mobile, PC and console).
Bidstack's customers are games publishers and developers and advertising agencies, brands and programmatic advertising platforms. Bidstack contracts exclusive access to the native in-game advertising space within video games from their developers or publishers and sells that advertising space either direct to specific brands and their agencies or through programmatic advertising platforms.
About Dentsu Aegis Network
Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. is a multinational media and digital marketing communications company headquartered in London which is a subsidiary of the Japanese advertising and public relations firm Dentsu. Its principal services are communications strategy through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, sports marketing and content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics. It is organised into ten main divisions: Carat, Dentsu (operations outside Japan), Dentsu media, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope, Isobar, iProspect and Vizeum. Dentsu Aegis Network manages all the Dentsu inc. owned businesses outside the Japanese market, which includes the former Aegis Group business that it acquired in 2013. It has more than 40,000 people and operates in 145 countries worldwide.
