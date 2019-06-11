Log in
Powerhouse Energy : DMGÂ® ready to solve exported plastic waste crisis

06/11/2019 | 02:18am EDT

11 June 2019

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

('PowerHouse Energy' or the 'Company')

DMG® technology ready to solve exported plastic waste crisis

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen and clean energy production from waste plastic, is pleased to respond to the first part of BBC1's documentary 'War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita' aired last night by bringing attention to PHE's DMG® technology which can convert plastic waste into hydrogen and clean electricity and so eradicate any need for such waste to be shipped from the UK to Malaysia, or anywhere else.

A compelling example of how this technology will use plastic that may otherwise end up in Malaysia would be to locate a DMG® plant on a UK waste management site and on the same site locate a hydrogen fuelling station to power supergreen hydrogen powered local buses servicing the local community. In particular, this would provide an immediate solution for those councils which have found, to their embarrassment, their recyclable plastics ending up on a rubbish tip in Malaysia as demonstrated in the programme or elsewhere.

Furthermore, DMG® technology can be utilised to directly benefit communities where the exported plastic waste could be used to generate electricity for areas which currently have no or very limited access to the electricity grid. A local plant using just 25 tonnes of plastic waste would create circa 58 MWh of electrical power per day, enough to provide for communities of several thousand people in the developing areas of the world including Malaysia.

PowerHouse Energy's Chief Executive Officer, David Ryan, commented:

'We relish the opportunity to show just what can be achieed with ourDMG® energy recovery process to address the plastic waste crisis. It is the responsible thing to do alongside other commendable initiatives being deployed.

'The scope of ourDMG® technology is truly global and with the support we are seeking from govermenments and commercial partners across the world it is ideally placed to make a significant impact in helping win the war on plastic.'

ENDS

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399

David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce / Chris Savidge

Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120

Ben Turner / James Pope

Ikon Associates (Media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291

Adrian Shaw Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

Notes for editors:

About PowerHouse Energy and DMG technology

PowerHouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG® - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world's first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG® process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58 MWh of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

Disclaimer

PowerHouse Energy Group plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:17:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David John Ryan Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Cameron Davies Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Vanezis Chief Financial Officer
James John Pryn Greenstreet Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIDTIMES ORD 0.5P10
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS11.44%16 330
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY36.56%10 911
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 510
FIRST SOLAR, INC.48.77%6 189
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD43.17%4 537
