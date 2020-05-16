Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Biesse S.p.A.    BSS   IT0003097257

BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biesse S p A : 15/05/2020 - Participate in the virtual event I.S.M.O. (Italian Stock Market Opportunities)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/16/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

participate in the virtual event I.S.M.O. (Italian Stock Market Opportunities)

Pesaro, 15 May 2020 - Strictly in a virtual mode Biesse S.p.A. participated today in the event I.S.M.O. organized by Banca IMI Milan. During the meetings with analysts and investors - foreigners and Italian - Biesse shared and commented, in addition to the latest IQ 2020 results, even the actual situation impacts and any possible next development. Any information regarding the Company is available on its website Investor Relations sector www.biessegroup.com.

Biesse is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door and window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group invests around 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting around 85% of its products. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed on the "STAR" segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has more than 4,160. employees distributed in the main sites based in Pesaro, Gradara, Padua, Villafranca (near Verona), Thiene (near Vicenza), Alzate Brianza (near Como), Bangalore, Dongguan and the foreign subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle and Far East, Asia and Oceania.

Alberto Amurri

IR & Financial Manager Biesse S.p.A. biessegroup.comInvestor Relations section

  1. +39 0721439107, +39 335 1219556 alberto.amurri@biesse.com

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 16:45:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BIESSE S.P.A.
12:46pBIESSE S P A : 15/05/2020 - Participate in the virtual event I.S.M.O. (Italian S..
PU
05/08BIESSE S P A : 08/05/2020 - Quarterly Report as at 31 March 2020 approved - Anal..
PU
05/04BIESSE S P A : 30/04/2020 - Corporate events calendar 2020 amendement
PU
04/30BIESSE S P A : 30/04/2020 - Notice of deposit of document General Meeting Report
PU
04/21BIESSE S P A : 21/04/2020 - Ordinary General Meeting Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/20BIESSE S P A : 20/03/2020 - Avviso Deposito Documentazione
PU
03/19BIESSE S P A : 19/03/2020 The Agenda of the next Ordinary Biesse Shareholders' M..
PU
03/13BIESSE S P A : 13/03/2020 approval of preliminary financial statements 2019
PU
02/21BIESSE S P A : 21/02/2020 - approval of group three-year business plan 2020-2022
PU
2019BIESSE : 5/09/2019 biesse attended the industrial day event organized by borsa i..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 538 M
EBIT 2020 -10,3 M
Net income 2020 -17,2 M
Debt 2020 37,7 M
Yield 2020 2,03%
P/E ratio 2020 -15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart BIESSE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Biesse S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIESSE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,23 €
Last Close Price 7,87 €
Spread / Highest target 90,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Selci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Stefano Porcellini CFO, Executive Director & General Manager
Alessandra Parpajola Executive Director
Elisabetta Righini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.-47.00%233
NORDSON CORPORATION-0.23%9 400
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.0.11%5 827
MAREL HF.6.68%3 382
VALMET OYJ-5.20%3 276
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.00%3 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group