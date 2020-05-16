Biesse S p A : 15/05/2020 - Participate in the virtual event I.S.M.O. (Italian Stock Market Opportunities)

participate in the virtual event I.S.M.O. (Italian Stock Market Opportunities)

Pesaro, 15 May 2020 - Strictly in a virtual mode Biesse S.p.A. participated today in the event I.S.M.O. organized by Banca IMI Milan. During the meetings with analysts and investors - foreigners and Italian - Biesse shared and commented, in addition to the latest IQ 2020 results, even the actual situation impacts and any possible next development. Any information regarding the Company is available on its website Investor Relations sector www.biessegroup.com.

Biesse is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door and window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group invests around 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting around 85% of its products. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed on the "STAR" segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has more than 4,160. employees distributed in the main sites based in Pesaro, Gradara, Padua, Villafranca (near Verona), Thiene (near Vicenza), Alzate Brianza (near Como), Bangalore, Dongguan and the foreign subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle and Far East, Asia and Oceania.

