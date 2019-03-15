Biesse : 15/03/2019 Extract of notice of convocation of an Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders

BIESSE S.p.A.

Share capital Euro 27,393,042 fully paid up Registered office in Pesaro - Via Della Meccanica 16

Tax code/VAT no. and Pesaro-Urbino Company Register number no. 00113220412

Extract of notice of convocation of an Ordinary

Meeting of Shareholders

The shareholders are invited to attend the Ordinary Meeting of shareholders to be held in Pesaro, Via della Meccanica 16, at the registered office of Biesse S.p.A., on 29 April 2019, at 09.00 in first convocation and in second convocation on 30 April 2019 at the same time and in the same place, in order to discuss and approve the following:

Agenda

1. Approval of the Financial Statements for the financial year to 31 December 2018; the Directors' report on operations, including the Disclosure of Non-Financial Information pursuant to Legislative Decree. 254/2016; the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors' report on the Financial Statements for the financial year to 31 December 2018; Discussion of all matters relating thereto and arising therefrom. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial statements for the year to 31 December 2018.

2. Allocation of the results for the 2018 financial year of Biesse S.p.A.;

3. Appointment of new Director, having prior approval of an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors; discussion of all matters relating thereto and arising therefrom.

4. Approval of the Remuneration Policy of Biesse Group.

Information relating to:

a) Allocation of the results for the financial year;

b) Rights to submit questions regarding items on the Agenda;

c) Rights to submit additional items for inclusion on the Agenda;

d) Legitimate attendance and right to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting;

e) Proxy voting;

f) Access to the complete text of items for discussion on the Agenda and to the explanatory reports and documentation submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting,

are reported in the full notice of convocation published in the Investor Relations area of the company website www.biessegroup.it, to which you are invited to refer. The forms necessary for Shareholders to use for proxy voting and information regarding the indication of the amount of share capital held and the number and

category of shares into which it is sub-divided are also available on the same web site.

The Company has not designated anyone to whom Shareholders may grant their proxy with instructions on how to vote, nor is there any provision for submitting votes electronically or by post.

Pesaro, 15 April 2019

For the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Notice of deposition of the Report relating to items on the Agenda for the

Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2019

It should be noted that the Report relating to items on the Agenda for the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2019 has today been made publicly available in the Investor Relations area of the Company's website www.biessegroup.it, on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at www.borsaitaliana.it and on the regulated information storage mechanism,www.1info.it