Biesse : 29/03/2019 - Notice of deposit of documents

Notice of deposit of documents

Pesaro, 29 March 2019- Biesse S.p.A. announces that on 29 March 2019 the following documents have been made publicly available at the Company's registered offices and on its website www.biessegroup.com(Investor Relations section) and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and the "1Info" centralised information storage mechanism authorised by Consob which may be accessed at www.1info.it(a) The Annual Financial Statements for the 2018 financial year, including the Non-Financial Information Report prepared in accordance with Legislative Decree 254/2016 and the Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018; (b) the Report on Corporate Governance in accordance with article 123-bis of the Consolidated Financial Law (TUF); (c) the Remuneration Report in accordance with article 123-ter of the Consolidated Financial Law (TUF); (d) the Report on the items included on the Agenda for the forthcoming Meeting of Shareholders and the related proxy forms.

The Biesse Group operates in the market for machinery and systems for working wood, glass, marble and stone and advanced materials. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR sector of Borsa Italiana since June 2001and is part of the FTSE IT Mid Cap index.

The Company offers modular solutions from the design of turnkey plants for large furniture manufacturers to individual automatic machines and work stations for small and medium enterprises and the design and distribution of individual highly technological components.

As a result of its attention to research and innovation, Biesse can develop modular products and solutions capable of responding to a vast range of requirements from clients.

A multinational company, the Biesse Group distributes its products through a network of subsidiaries and associates located in leading strategic markets.

The 39 directly controlled subsidiaries guarantee specialized after-sales assistance to clients whilst at the same time carrying out market research in order to develop new products. The Biesse Group currently has almost 4,400 employees in its main production sites in Pesaro, Padua, Villafranca (VR), Thiene (VI), Alzate Brianza (CO), Bangalore, Dongguan and its associates/branch offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Far East and Oceania. The Group also has more than 300 resellers and agents enabling it to cover more than 100 countries.

Alberto Amurri

IR & Financial Manager Biesse S.p.A. biessegroup.com sez. investor relations

T:. +39 0721439107 +39 3351219556 alberto.amurri@biesse.com