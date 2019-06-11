Biffa : Annual Report and Accounts 2019

Biffa plc

(the 'Company')

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 29 March 2019 (the 'Annual Report') and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting (the 'Notice of Meeting') have been published on the Company's website and are available to view at www.biffa.co.uk/investors.

A hard copy version of the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications on or about 11 June 2019. Shareholders who have elected not to receive paper communications will be sent an email communication notifying them of the availability of these documents on the Company's website.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 11.00 am at the offices of Linklaters LLP Solicitors 1 Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Annual Report, Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will in due course, be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The final results, for the year ended 29 March 2019, containing information required under rule 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, except for the Statements of Directors' Responsibility, which can be found below in the Appendix to this announcement, were released on 5 June 2019 and are available on the Company's website.

Appendix

Statement of Directors' Responsibility under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules

Pursuant to Rule 4.1.12 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) each of the Directors, the names and functions of whom are set out on pages 66-67 of the Annual Report, confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

• the Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

• the management report required by DTR 4.1.8R (contained in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report) includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.