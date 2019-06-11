Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Biffa PLC    BIFF   GB00BD8DR117

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/10 11:35:05 am
224 GBp   -0.89%
02:33aBIFFA : Annual Report and Accounts 2019
PU
06/06BIFFA : Costs lay waste to Biffa's profit as revenue rises
AQ
06/05BIFFA : Preliminary Results FY2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biffa : Annual Report and Accounts 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:33am EDT

Biffa plc

(the 'Company')

Publication of Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 29 March 2019 (the 'Annual Report') and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting (the 'Notice of Meeting') have been published on the Company's website and are available to view at www.biffa.co.uk/investors.

A hard copy version of the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications on or about 11 June 2019. Shareholders who have elected not to receive paper communications will be sent an email communication notifying them of the availability of these documents on the Company's website.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 11.00 am at the offices of Linklaters LLP Solicitors 1 Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Annual Report, Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will in due course, be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The final results, for the year ended 29 March 2019, containing information required under rule 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, except for the Statements of Directors' Responsibility, which can be found below in the Appendix to this announcement, were released on 5 June 2019 and are available on the Company's website.

R Hambrook

Company Secretary

11 June 2019

Enquiries:

Investors

Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Pike, Chief Financial Officer

ir@biffa.co.uk

Media & Analysts

Houston PR

biffa@houstonpr.co.uk

Registered in England and Wales:

10336040

Registered office at:

Coronation Road,

Cressex,

High Wycombe,

Buckinghamshire

HP12 3TZ

Appendix

Statement of Directors' Responsibility under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules

Pursuant to Rule 4.1.12 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) each of the Directors, the names and functions of whom are set out on pages 66-67 of the Annual Report, confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

• the Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

• the management report required by DTR 4.1.8R (contained in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report) includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIFFA PLC
02:33aBIFFA : Annual Report and Accounts 2019
PU
06/06BIFFA : Costs lay waste to Biffa's profit as revenue rises
AQ
06/05BIFFA : Preliminary Results FY2019
PU
05/31BIFFA PLC : annual earnings release
03/29BIFFA : secures £350m credit facility to reduce cost of debt
AQ
03/28BIFFA : Announcement of New Revolving Credit Facility
PU
03/13BIFFA : Best of the brokers
AQ
03/12BIFFA : Acquires Specialist Waste Recycling Ltd
PU
03/07BIFFA : jumps as it maintains sales outlook
AQ
03/06BIFFA : Trading Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 150 M
EBIT 2020 86,9 M
Net income 2020 39,0 M
Debt 2020 324 M
Yield 2020 3,39%
P/E ratio 2020 14,66
P/E ratio 2021 13,04
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capitalization 565 M
Chart BIFFA PLC
Duration : Period :
Biffa PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFFA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,60  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Mason Topham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Neil Pike Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Gooding Director-Group Information Technology
David Robert Martin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIFFA PLC14.40%722
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC22.53%24 854
SUEZ8.54%8 478
UMICORE-21.34%7 350
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD10.54%5 914
STERICYCLE21.15%4 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About