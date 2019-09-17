Biffa : Capital Markets Day

Biffa plc

Capital Markets Day

Biffa plc ('Biffa' or 'the Group'), the UK's leading sustainable waste management company, is today hosting a Capital Markets Day for existing and potential investors and analysts.

The event will include presentations from the management team, with a focus on the core areas of the Group's growth strategy including:the Industrial & Commercial growth opportunity and investments in Plastics Recycling and Energy from Waste.

The presentations will not contain any material new information and will be available on the Company website at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, along with an audio recording of the day.

Enquiries:

Biffa

ir@biffa.co.uk

Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Pike, Chief Financial Officer

Houston

biffa@houston.co.uk

0203 701 7660

Kate Hoare / Anushka Mathew

About Biffa

Biffa, is the UK's leading sustainable waste management business. We have over 8,000 employees working across more than 200 sites to change the way people think about waste. We operate across the waste management value chain, including the collection, treatment, processing and disposal of waste, as well as the production and sale of recovered commodities such as energy, paper, glass, metals and plastic. We are first choice for customers, with our national customer base including local authorities, large corporates and SMEs, and purchasers of end-product commodities and energy. We are structured in to two divisions: Collections and Resources & Energy. In FY19, the Group's total revenue was £1,091.2m and its Underlying EBITDA was £150.7m. Biffa has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since in October 2016 under the ticker 'BIFF'.

For more information visit www.biffa.co.uk