Biffa : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

Biffa plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following amendment has been made to the Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility released on 2 October 2019 at 09:34 under RNS No: 4916O

Section 4(b) Nature of the transaction - Sale of Ordinary Shares

All other details remain unchanged.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated (a) Name Roger Edwards 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Managing Director - Municipal (b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Biffa plc (b) LEI 2138008RB4WDK7HYYS91 4 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 in the capital of the Company Identification code GB00BD8DR117 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.38 75,000 (d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume N/A · Price N/A (e) Date of the transaction 2019.09.30 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLon)