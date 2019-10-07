Biffa : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

Biffa plc
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following amendment has been made to the Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility released on 2 October 2019 at 09:34 under RNS No: 4916O
Section 4(b) Nature of the transaction - Sale of Ordinary Shares
All other details remain unchanged.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
(a)
Name
Roger Edwards
2
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Managing Director - Municipal
(b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
Biffa plc
(b)
LEI
2138008RB4WDK7HYYS91
4
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.01 in the capital of the Company
Identification code
GB00BD8DR117
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£2.38
75,000
(d)
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
N/A
· Price
N/A
(e)
Date of the transaction
2019.09.30
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLon)
Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification:
Sarah Parsons - Company Secretary
Date of notification: 2019.10.07
