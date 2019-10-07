Log in
BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
10/07 05:54:00 am
241 GBp   +1.05%
Biffa : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

10/07/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Biffa plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following amendment has been made to the Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility released on 2 October 2019 at 09:34 under RNS No: 4916O

Section 4(b) Nature of the transaction - Sale of Ordinary Shares

All other details remain unchanged.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

(a)

Name

Roger Edwards

2

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Managing Director - Municipal

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Biffa plc

(b)

LEI

2138008RB4WDK7HYYS91

4

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 in the capital of the Company

Identification code

GB00BD8DR117

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.38

75,000

(d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

N/A

· Price

N/A

(e)

Date of the transaction

2019.09.30

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLon)

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Sarah Parsons - Company Secretary

Date of notification: 2019.10.07

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:21:02 UTC
