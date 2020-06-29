Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Biffa plc    BIFF   GB00BD8DR117

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biffa : Statement regarding exported plastic waste in Turkey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

26 June 2020

In response to news reports regarding the discarding and burning of plastic waste in Turkey which has been exported from the UK, intended for recycling, Michael Topham, Chief Executive of leading sustainable waste management company, Biffa, comments:

'These reports that waste from the UK, intended for recycling, is being ineffectively processed and discarded in this way are deeply disappointing. The issue highlights the urgent need for a review of the UK's failed Packaging Recovery Note (PRN) system, which is creating a false market in low-grade UK originated materials and disincentivising investment in UK recycling facilities. It is critical that this is reformed.

'Biffa does not export any plastic waste to Turkey. The majority of the plastic we collect is reprocessed here in the UK, principally in our own plants, with the remainder being managed by carefully selected partners in countries where the environmental standards and controls are as least as good, or better, than those of the UK.

'For some time, we have been calling for a ban on the export of plastic waste. The government's current policy allows waste exports to OECD countries, which includes Turkey. As these scenes from the country demonstrate, this is clearly not a sufficient or effective policy and continues to facilitate illegal trade.

'As major investors in UK green economy infrastructure we have made clear our commitment to unlocking £1.25bn of investment in sustainable waste management facilities by 2030. Earlier this year we opened our £27.5m plastic recycling facility in Seaham, County Durham, which is capable of recycling 57,000 tonnes of plastic, or 1.3bn plastic bottles, per year. We currently process 90% of our plastic in the UK and have committed to quadrupling our plastic recycling capacity by 2030.

'Once again, we strongly urge the UK government to introduce stricter regulations on exporting waste from the UK and reform the PRN system. Only then can we start to have confidence that these upsetting scenes of UK waste on foreign shores will become a thing of the past.'

Further information regarding Biffa's activities around investing in UK recycling can be found in its sustainability strategy, 'Resourceful, Responsible', here.

-ENDS-

NOTES TO EDITORS

For further information, contact:

Houston

biffa@houston.co.uk / +44 (0)203 701 7660

About Biffa

Biffa, is the UK's leading sustainable waste management business. We have over 8,000 employees working across more than 200 sites to change the way people think about waste. We operate across the waste management value chain, including the collection, treatment, processing and disposal of waste, as well as the production and sale of recovered commodities such as energy, paper, glass, metals and plastic. We are first choice for customers, with our national customer base including local authorities, large corporates and SMEs, and purchasers of end-product commodities and energy. In FY20 we structured into two divisions: Collections and Resources & Energy. In FY20, the Group's total revenue was £1,102.8m and its Underlying EBITDA was £174.0m. Biffa has been listed on the London tock Exchange since October 2016 under the ticker 'BIFF'. In March 2020, Biffa entered the FTSE-250.

For more information visit www.biffa.co.uk/investors

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIFFA PLC
11:45aBIFFA : to supply recycled plastic to Nampak Plastics Europe in extended partner..
PU
11:45aBIFFA : Statement regarding exported plastic waste in Turkey
PU
06/02ELECTRIC DREAMS : Council makes huge commitment to eco-friendly bin lorries
AQ
03/13BIFFA : Sustainability Strategy Launch Event Update
PU
03/04BIFFA : Trading Statement
PU
02/12Covanta Holding Corporation - Financial Close Achieved on Newhurst Energy-fro..
AQ
02/11BIFFA : New 42MW energy recovery facility in Leicestershire achieves financial c..
AQ
02/11BIFFA : Newhurst EfW facility
PU
01/31BIFFA : Serial offender hit with £1,850 penalty for dumping waste
AQ
2019BIFFA : Update on 2019 AGM Resolution Vote
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 952 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net income 2021 -8,74 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net Debt 2021 413 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2021 -66,4x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 600 M 740 M 736 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 8 188
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BIFFA PLC
Duration : Period :
Biffa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFFA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 251,43 GBX
Last Close Price 200,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Mason Topham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Neil Pike Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Gooding Director-Group Information Technology
David Robert Martin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIFFA PLC-27.01%740
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.20%23 813
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.68%7 684
SUEZ SA-24.40%7 141
PENNON GROUP PLC9.46%5 816
STERICYCLE-14.23%5 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group