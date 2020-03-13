Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Biffa plc    BIFF   GB00BD8DR117

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
Biffa : Sustainability Strategy Launch Event Update

03/13/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Regulatory Story
Biffa plc - BIFF
Sustainability Strategy Launch Event Update
Released 15:46 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1561G
Biffa plc
13 March 2020

Biffa plc

Sustainability Strategy Launch Event Update

Biffa plc ('Biffa' or 'the Group') confirms that whilst the launch of its new Sustainability Strategy Resourceful, Responsiblewill still go ahead on Monday 16 March 2020 as planned, in light of the fact that many of our guests are currently being advised to restrict business travel and avoid external meetings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Group has taken the decision to postpone the launch event. This had been due to take place at 9.30am in London on the same day.

A copy of Resourceful, Responsible,along with supplementary information, will be available in the Sustainability section of the company's website from 7am on Monday.

Enquiries:

Biffa

ir@biffa.co.uk

Houston

biffa@houston.co.uk

0203 701 7660

Kate Hoare / Anushka Mathew / Ben Robinson


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Sustainability Strategy Launch Event Update - RNS

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 15:49:25 UTC
