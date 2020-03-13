Biffa : Sustainability Strategy Launch Event Update

Biffa plc ('Biffa' or 'the Group') confirms that whilst the launch of its new Sustainability Strategy Resourceful, Responsiblewill still go ahead on Monday 16 March 2020 as planned, in light of the fact that many of our guests are currently being advised to restrict business travel and avoid external meetings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Group has taken the decision to postpone the launch event. This had been due to take place at 9.30am in London on the same day.
A copy of Resourceful, Responsible,along with supplementary information, will be available in the Sustainability section of the company's website from 7am on Monday.
Enquiries:
Biffa
ir@biffa.co.uk
Houston
biffa@houston.co.uk
0203 701 7660
Kate Hoare / Anushka Mathew / Ben Robinson
