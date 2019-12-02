Biffa : Update on 2019 AGM Resolution Vote

Biffa plc

(the 'Company')

2 December 2019

Update on 2019 Annual General Meeting Resolution Vote

In accordance with the requirement of Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code (2018) (the 'Code'), Biffa plc, is providing this update following the 20.48% of votes against the resolution to re-elect Ken Lever ('Chairman') at its annual general meeting ('AGM') held on 10 July 2019.

The Board and Company are aware of the expanded focus on 'overboarding' of directors following the publication of the updated Code last year and that a number of institutional investors and proxy advisers have developed specific guidelines with regard to this. Since the 2019 AGM, the Company has actively sought to engage with significant shareholders who voted against the resolution to understand their views with respect to multiple board commitments.

The Board is confident that the Chairman discharges effectively his role as Chairman notwithstanding his other board commitments. The Board will continue to monitor the Chairman's appointments, as it does for other Board members. The Board believe that the Chairman plays a pivotal role in helping drive the strategy of the Group and remain fully supportive of the role and guidance he provides to the Company.

The Company will continue to engage with relevant shareholders on this topic and will set out further details within the Company's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

