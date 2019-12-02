Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Biffa plc    BIFF   GB00BD8DR117

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/02 10:21:31 am
253.5 GBp   +0.60%
10:30aBIFFA : Update on 2019 AGM Resolution Vote
PU
11/14BIFFA : Reorganisation pays off for Biffa as profit jumps
AQ
10/07BIFFA : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biffa : Update on 2019 AGM Resolution Vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:30am EST

Biffa plc

(the 'Company')

2 December 2019

Update on 2019 Annual General Meeting Resolution Vote

In accordance with the requirement of Provision 4 of the UK Corporate Governance Code (2018) (the 'Code'), Biffa plc, is providing this update following the 20.48% of votes against the resolution to re-elect Ken Lever ('Chairman') at its annual general meeting ('AGM') held on 10 July 2019.

The Board and Company are aware of the expanded focus on 'overboarding' of directors following the publication of the updated Code last year and that a number of institutional investors and proxy advisers have developed specific guidelines with regard to this. Since the 2019 AGM, the Company has actively sought to engage with significant shareholders who voted against the resolution to understand their views with respect to multiple board commitments.

The Board is confident that the Chairman discharges effectively his role as Chairman notwithstanding his other board commitments. The Board will continue to monitor the Chairman's appointments, as it does for other Board members. The Board believe that the Chairman plays a pivotal role in helping drive the strategy of the Group and remain fully supportive of the role and guidance he provides to the Company.

The Company will continue to engage with relevant shareholders on this topic and will set out further details within the Company's 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

Enquiries:

Investors

Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Pike, Chief Financial Officer

ir@biffa.co.uk

Media & Analysts

Houston PR

biffa@houstonpr.co.uk

Registered in England and Wales:

10336040

Registered office at:

Coronation Road,

Cressex,

High Wycombe,

Buckinghamshire

HP12 3TZ

About Biffa

Biffa, is the UK's leading sustainable waste management business. We have over 8,000 employees working across more than 200 sites to change the way people think about waste. We operate across the waste management value chain, including the collection, treatment, processing and disposal of waste, as well as the production and sale of recovered commodities such as energy, paper, glass, metals and plastic. We are first choice for customers, with our national customer base including local authorities, large corporates and SMEs, and purchasers of end-product commodities and energy. We are structured in to two divisions: Collections and Resources & Energy. In FY19, the Group's total revenue was £1,091.2m and its Underlying EBITDA was £150.7m. Biffa has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since in October 2016 under the ticker 'BIFF'.

For more information visit www.biffa.co.uk

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 15:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIFFA PLC
10:30aBIFFA : Update on 2019 AGM Resolution Vote
PU
11/14BIFFA : Reorganisation pays off for Biffa as profit jumps
AQ
10/07BIFFA : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction
PU
09/17BIFFA : Capital Markets Day
PU
09/11BIFFA : Trading Statement
PU
08/15BIFFA : Director Declaration
PU
07/11BIFFA : Company Secretary Change
PU
07/10BIFFA : Results of AGM
PU
07/10BIFFA : AGM Trading Statement
PU
06/24BIFFA : Waste giant guilty of exporting banned waste
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 120 M
EBIT 2020 90,0 M
Net income 2020 38,2 M
Debt 2020 470 M
Yield 2020 3,00%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 630 M
Chart BIFFA PLC
Duration : Period :
Biffa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFFA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 269,29  GBp
Last Close Price 252,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Mason Topham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Neil Pike Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Gooding Director-Group Information Technology
David Robert Martin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIFFA PLC28.70%815
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.21.95%23 876
UMICORE11.82%10 330
SUEZ16.52%9 146
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED30.97%7 020
STERICYCLE71.22%5 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group