FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Andrew Regrut

(614)278-6622ARegrut@biglots.com

Big Lots Announces National Fundraising Campaign

Benefitting Nationwide Children's Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 28, 2019 - Big Lots announced today the launch of its spring point-of-sale campaign, "Serve Families. Give Big." that will benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital. Now through April 21st, Big Lots customers can donate $1, $2, $5 or more at checkout. One hundred percent of the dollars raised supports lifesaving research and care at the hospital.

Last fall, Big Lots completed its sixth point-of-sale fundraising campaign on behalf of the hospital in all 1,416 Big Lots stores and more than 35,000 associates helped collect over $3.2 million in customer donations. In all, Big Lots and their customers have raised more than $17 million for Nationwide Children's through the Give Big Campaign.

"Our relationship with Nationwide Children's Hospital and the life-saving work they do every day is grounded in our dedication to kids everywhere and their physical, mental and emotional health. In just four short years, our customers and our stores teams have raised over $17 million dollars and we look forward to another successful campaign to support our partners at Nationwide Children's." stated Tim Johnson, Executive Vice President Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

In 2016, Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation joined Nationwide Children's in addressing childhood behavioral health and mental illness when they announced a $50 million transformational gift to the hospital to construct the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Scheduled to open in early 2020, the Pavilion will be a freestanding facility fully dedicated to children and adolescents with behavioral health conditions. It will be the largest behavioral health treatment and research center dedicated to children and adolescents on a pediatric medical campus in the U.S.