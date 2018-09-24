Log in
Big Lots : Announces National Fundraising Campaign to support NationwideChildren’s Hospital

0
09/24/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Andrew Regrut (614) 278-6622ARegrut@biglots.com

Big Lots Announces National Fundraising Campaign to support Nationwide

Children's Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio, September 24, 2018 -- Big Lots announced today the launch of its Fall point-of-sale campaign, "Serve Families. Give Big." in support of Nationwide Children's Hospital. Now through October 28th, Big Lots customers have the opportunity to donate $1, $2, $5 or more at checkout with 100 percent of the dollars raised benefiting Nationwide Children's.

"Our relationship with Nationwide Children's Hospital and the life-saving work they do every day is grounded in our dedication to kids everywhere and their physical, mental and emotional health. In just three short years, our customers and our stores teams have raised nearly $14 million dollars and we look forward to another successful campaign to support our partners at Nationwide Children's." stated Tim Johnson, EVP Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to its overall impact on the hospital, Big Lots has been instrumental in the hospital's efforts to address childhood mental illness and behavioral health care. In 2016, Big Lots and Big Lots Foundation announced a $50 million transformational gift to Nationwide Children's to construct the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion. Scheduled to open in Spring 2020, the Pavilion will be a freestanding facility fully dedicated to children and adolescents with behavioral health conditions and will be the largest behavioral health treatment and research center on a pediatric medical campus in the United States.

In addition to its financial commitments and support, the Butterfly Run presented by Big Lots benefiting Nationwide Children's Hospital occurred in Columbus in August 2018. The goal of this family-fitness event was to reduce the stigma often associated with behavioral health conditions and mental illnesses, as well as raise funds for much-needed child and adolescent behavioral health research. Two additional Butterfly Run events will take place later this year in Charlotte, North Carolina and Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are excited to join Big Lots for another opportunity to support the families we serve," said Steve Testa, president, Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation. "We care for families from all 50 states and nearly 50 countries and it is the generosity from community partners like Big Lots that allow us to make every effort to deliver the best health care to each and every child."

To learn more about the Give Big for Kids campaign or to make a donation online, visit biglots.com/give4kids.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a community retailer operating more than 1,400 BIG LOTS stores in 47 states, dedicated to friendly service, trustworthy value, and affordable solutions in every season and category - furniture, food, décor, and more. We exist to serve everyone like family, providing a better shopping experience for our customers, valuing and developing our associates, and creating growth for our shareholders. Big Lots supports the communities it serves through the Big Lots Foundation, a charitable organization focused on four areas of need: hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.

About Nationwide Children's Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report 's 2018-19 list of "Best Children's Hospitals," Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of America's largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric health care systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children's has a staff of more than 13,000 providing state-of-the-art pediatric care during more than 1.4 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children's physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

Disclaimer

Big Lots Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 13:33:06 UTC
