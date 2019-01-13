Big Lots : Announces Selection of Industry Leading Reflexis Workforce Scheduler™

Reflexis Systems, Inc., industry leader in real-time store operations
and workforce management solutions, announced today that Big
Lots has selected Reflexis Workforce Scheduler™ to increase its
systemic capabilities for their 1,400 stores, including associate
scheduling, forecasting and budgeting. By combining Workforce Scheduler™
with its implementation of Task Manager™, Big Lots will increase
efficiency while ensuring the necessary resources to support future
growth.
Big Lots, a leading community retailer operating stores in 47 states,
sought a solution to increase scheduling accuracy and engagement for
more than 35,000 store associates. With the addition of Workforce
Scheduler™, Big Lots can more efficiently forecast workload demand, and
rapidly generate accurate schedules and create labor budgets.
“We are excited to add Reflexis Workforce Scheduler™, giving Big Lots
the complete functionality of the Reflexis ONE™ suite,” said Mike
Schlonsky, EVP Human Resources & Store Operations, Big Lots.” “With the
power of the full suite, we will increase visibility into store-level
execution, reduce labor complexities, and automate many time consuming
manual tasks. Additionally, this solution will help us increase
productivity and lower associate turnover and, in turn, improve the
overall shopping experience across our fleet of stores.”
“Reflexis is thrilled to assist Big Lots in streamlining its labor
scheduling and store operations processes,” said Brett Friedman, SVP
Sales & Marketing, Reflexis. “We’re excited to add Big Lots to a growing
roster of clients who recognize the value of having a solution that
handles the entire retail work challenge.”
To learn more: Reflexis Systems will be exhibiting at the NRF
2019: Retail’s Big Show in New York City from January 13-15 in booth
#4001. Preschedule a meeting by visiting www.Reflexisinc.com.
About Big Lots, Inc.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a
community retailer operating more than 1,400 BIG LOTS stores in 47
states, dedicated to friendly service, trustworthy value, and affordable
solutions in every season and category – furniture, food, deìcor, and
more. We exist to serve everyone like family, providing a better
shopping experience for our customers, valuing and developing our
associates, and creating growth for our shareholders. Big Lots supports
the communities it serves through the Big Lots Foundation, a charitable
organization focused on four areas of need: hunger, housing, healthcare,
and education. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.
About Reflexis Systems, Inc.
Reflexis is the leading provider of real-time store operations solutions
having been selected by more than 250 global retailers to simplify store
operations, optimize labor spend, and improve store execution.
The Reflexis ONE real-time work platform helps retailers drive
simplification for stores and improved line-of-site for field management
resulting in significant time savings, precise execution, and a superior
customer experience.
Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham,
Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf,
and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin
America.
Reflexis: Unleash the Power of Your Store Associates. Learn more at www.reflexisinc.com
Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn |
Blog
| Twitter
| YouTube
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005038/en/