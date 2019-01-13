Log in
News

Big Lots : Announces Selection of Industry Leading Reflexis Workforce Scheduler™

01/13/2019 | 10:02am EST

Community retailer selects advanced labor solution to support future growth

Reflexis Systems, Inc., industry leader in real-time store operations and workforce management solutions, announced today that Big Lots has selected Reflexis Workforce Scheduler™ to increase its systemic capabilities for their 1,400 stores, including associate scheduling, forecasting and budgeting. By combining Workforce Scheduler™ with its implementation of Task Manager™, Big Lots will increase efficiency while ensuring the necessary resources to support future growth.

Big Lots, a leading community retailer operating stores in 47 states, sought a solution to increase scheduling accuracy and engagement for more than 35,000 store associates. With the addition of Workforce Scheduler™, Big Lots can more efficiently forecast workload demand, and rapidly generate accurate schedules and create labor budgets.

“We are excited to add Reflexis Workforce Scheduler™, giving Big Lots the complete functionality of the Reflexis ONE™ suite,” said Mike Schlonsky, EVP Human Resources & Store Operations, Big Lots.” “With the power of the full suite, we will increase visibility into store-level execution, reduce labor complexities, and automate many time consuming manual tasks. Additionally, this solution will help us increase productivity and lower associate turnover and, in turn, improve the overall shopping experience across our fleet of stores.”

“Reflexis is thrilled to assist Big Lots in streamlining its labor scheduling and store operations processes,” said Brett Friedman, SVP Sales & Marketing, Reflexis. “We’re excited to add Big Lots to a growing roster of clients who recognize the value of having a solution that handles the entire retail work challenge.”

To learn more: Reflexis Systems will be exhibiting at the NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show in New York City from January 13-15 in booth #4001. Preschedule a meeting by visiting www.Reflexisinc.com.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a community retailer operating more than 1,400 BIG LOTS stores in 47 states, dedicated to friendly service, trustworthy value, and affordable solutions in every season and category – furniture, food, deìcor, and more. We exist to serve everyone like family, providing a better shopping experience for our customers, valuing and developing our associates, and creating growth for our shareholders. Big Lots supports the communities it serves through the Big Lots Foundation, a charitable organization focused on four areas of need: hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis is the leading provider of real-time store operations solutions having been selected by more than 250 global retailers to simplify store operations, optimize labor spend, and improve store execution.

The Reflexis ONE real-time work platform helps retailers drive simplification for stores and improved line-of-site for field management resulting in significant time savings, precise execution, and a superior customer experience.

Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.

Reflexis: Unleash the Power of Your Store Associates. Learn more at www.reflexisinc.com

Follow Reflexis on: LinkedIn | Blog | Twitter | YouTube


© Business Wire 2019
