Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Big Lots, Inc.    BIG

BIG LOTS, INC.

(BIG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Big Lots : Raises $3 Million During Its Fall “Give Big for Kids” Campaign forNationwide Children's Hospital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:10pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Andrew Regrut

  1. 278-6622aregrut@biglots.com

Big Lots Raises $3 Million During Its Fall "Give Big for Kids" Campaign for

Nationwide Children's Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio, November 8, 2019 - Big Lots announced today the conclusion of the company's eighth point-of-sale fundraising campaign that benefits Nationwide Children's Hospital. The "Give Big for Kids" campaign raised a total of $3.05 million in more than 1,400 stores that employ over 35,000 Big Lots associates. Over the past four years, the dedicated Big Lots team has raised nearly $23 million through point-of-sale operations.

One-hundred percent of the donations from Big Lots customers will help fund lifesaving research and care at Nationwide Children's.

"We have been so proud to continue our partnership with Nationwide Children's Hospital and the lifesaving work they do," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots. "With each in-store campaign, our compassionate customers and enthusiastic store teams continue to support our mission of helping kids everywhere. They are the BIG difference for a better life."

In 2016, Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation joined Nationwide Children's in addressing childhood behavioral health and mental illness when they announced a $50 million transformational gift to the hospital to construct the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children's Hospital. The Pavilion will open in March 2020, and the freestanding facility will be fully dedicated to children and adolescents with behavioral health conditions. It will be the largest behavioral health treatment and research center dedicated to children and adolescents on a pediatric medical campus in the U.S.

"On behalf of the families all over the country that we serve, I thank Big Lots and their dedicated associates and customers for helping us care for every child, for every reason," said Steve Testa, President, Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation. "Through their vision, leadership, and generosity, Big Lots is positively impacting pediatric healthcare everywhere."

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a discount retailer operating 1,418 BIG LOTS stores in 47 states with product assortments in the merchandise categories of Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Our mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. We strive to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to our customers through surprise and delight, being a "best places to work" culture for our associates, rewarding our shareholders with consistent growth and top tier returns, and doing good in our communities as we do well. For more information about the Company, visit www.biglots.com.

About Nationwide Children's Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 list of "Best Children's Hospitals," Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of America's largest not-for- profit freestanding pediatric health care systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as wellas adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children's has a staff of more than 13,000 providing state-of-the-artpediatric care during more than 1.5 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children's physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

Disclaimer

Big Lots Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 19:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIG LOTS, INC.
02:10pBIG LOTS : Raises $3 Million During Its Fall “Give Big for Kids” Cam..
PU
09:26aBIG LOTS : Raises $3 Million During Its Fall "Give Big for Kids" Campaign for Na..
PR
11/06BIG LOTS : Recognized By The Women's Forum Of New York For Advancing Gender Pari..
PR
11/01BIG LOTS : Completes The Sale Of Its Distribution Center In Rancho Cucamonga, Ca..
PR
10/11BIG LOTS : Names Andrej Mueller as Executive Vice President of Business Strategy
PR
09/24BIG LOTS : Announces Fall National Fundraising CampaignBenefitting Nationwide Ch..
PU
09/23BIG LOTS : Announces Fall National Fundraising Campaign Benefitting Nationwide C..
PR
09/12BIG LOTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11BIG LOTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
09/04BIG LOTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 330 M
EBIT 2020 214 M
Net income 2020 114 M
Debt 2020 332 M
Yield 2020 5,38%
P/E ratio 2020 7,65x
P/E ratio 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 870 M
Chart BIG LOTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Big Lots, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIG LOTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 26,45  $
Last Close Price 22,31  $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce K. Thorn President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Lisa M. Bachmann COO, Chief Merchandising Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan E. Ramsden EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Stewart W. Wenerstrom Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIG LOTS, INC.-22.86%870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group