MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Big Lots, Inc.    BIG

BIG LOTS, INC.

(BIG)
My previous session
Big Lots : Thinking about buying stock in Aquabounty Technologies Inc., Big Lots, Inc., Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., Tenax Therapeutics, or Tilray Inc.?

03/11/2019 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AQB, BIG, MLNX, TENX, and TLRY.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-aquabounty-technologies-inc-big-lots-inc-mellanox-technologies-ltd-tenax-therapeutics-or-tilray-inc-300809904.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
