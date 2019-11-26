Log in
Big Lots, Inc.    BIG

BIG LOTS, INC.

(BIG)
Big Lots : To Broadcast Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) will host a conference call live at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, December 6, 2019 to discuss third quarter fiscal 2019 results and provide management's guidance for sales and earnings expectations for fiscal 2019.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

WHAT:    

Big Lots, Inc. invites you to listen to the live audio webcast of its Third Quarter Conference Call



DATE:       

Friday, December 6, 2019



TIME:        

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time



WHERE:   

Big Lots is hosting the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of its website at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/. To listen to the call, click Register Now on the Investor Relations page at least 10-15 minutes before the broadcast begins.

If you are unable to join the live webcast, an archive of the call will be available at http://www.biglots.com/corporate/investors/ in the Investor Relations section of our website after 12:00 noon Eastern Time and will remain available through midnight Friday, December 20, 2019.  A replay of this call will be available beginning December 6 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time through December 20 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (Toll Free) or 1-201-612-7415 (Toll) and enter the Replay Conference ID: 13696724.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-to-broadcast-third-quarter-2019-conference-call-300965663.html

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
