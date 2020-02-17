Big River Gold : Mica Testwork Additional Information 0 02/17/2020 | 10:47pm EST Send by mail :

ASX RELEASE 18 February 2020 MICA TESTWORK ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ Significant stage of testwork successfully completed by ANZAPLAN which demonstrates the commercial potential of mica sales as a by-product for Borborema Gold Project.

by-product for Borborema Gold Project. ANZAPLAN produced quartz-free, bulk mica product using low cost magnetic separation technology.

quartz-free, bulk mica product using low cost magnetic separation technology. Studies are ongoing to assess target markets and marketing strategy

Studies planned to assess potential of further separating coarse flake, high value phlogopite material from the bulk product.

Additional capital and operating costs required to produce a mica by-product expected to be relatively low.

by-product expected to be relatively low. Mica recovery technology could readily be retrofitted to the current plant design so as not to affect the construction and commissioning of the Borborema Gold plant. __________________________________________________________________________________ Big River Gold Ltd (ASX:BRV) (the Company or Big River) wishes to advise that a significant stage of the testwork being undertaken to assess the commercial viability of mica production at the Company's 100% owned Borborema Gold project, has been completed with very positive results. The testwork program is being undertaken by Dorfner Analysenzentrum und Anlagenplanung Gmbh (ANZAPLAN) at their testing and engineering facility in Germany. ANZAPLAN is a world-recognised research group specialising in specialty and industrial minerals including the recovery and marketing of mica. Potential scale of mica by-product production The Borborema ore body contains very significant quantities of auriferous mica that will be processed through its planned 2Mtpa CIP process plant. Initial work showed that after processing through the milling, cyanide leach and elution circuits, a substantial amount of mica could be readily separated by flotation. This float product retained attractive commercial properties including flake size. However, during subsequent feasibility work which originally focussed on producing a high purity, high value mica product via flotation, magnetic separation was identified as a more effective and attractive process route. Appendices 1 and 2 (attached) provide details of the sample selection, their locations and the subsequent preparation and metallurgical testwork. Separation process path defined The ANZAPLAN studies moved from considering a pure flotation recovery route and developed an alternate process involving simple, chemical-free, low cost magnetic separation that produced a pure mica product free of deleterious crystalline silica (quartz). The physical and chemical characteristics of this bulk concentrate are looking commercially attractive (refer attached data sheet for more details). Potential applications for this type of product are in the large volume filler market, (in particular dark coloured polymers), coatings and in the paint market where it could serve as a key additive with anti- corrosive properties. The Company cautions investors that further work will be required to establish a resource estimate and confirm the specifications of the mica product that will be produced by the plant. Figure 1. Picture showing the gold plant leach residue (left), non magnetic reject (centre) and mica rich magnetic concentrate (right) Figure 2. Magnetic mica under optical microscope - size on lower right Commercialisation and market for mica. Further testwork is being planned to investigate: technical acceptance in the above markets in line with the testwork results. 50 kg bulk mica product will be produced and provided to 10-20 potential customers for commercial assessment; determination of key technical information relating to effective fine grinding of the mica product, and the separation of coarse flaked phlogopite (high magnesium biotite) from the bulk concentrate for use in the specialist electronics and automotive industries. The presence of coarse flake phlogopite has been noted and separation of even small quantities of this material will be significant due to its very high value. The mica market is specialised and relatively small requiring careful management to establish offtake without disrupting the market. However, Borborema does offer the market good quality product derived from ethical mining practices not always present in this sector1. In conjunction with supplying samples to prospective customers, Big River will carry out a market study aimed at identifying markets for the product both within Brazil and internationally. Table 1 summarises the main uses and approximate sizes of the world market of both bulk mica and phlogopite products. 1 Global Mica Mining, and the impact on childrens rights. Terre des Hommes, SOMO. March 2018 2 Table 1. Uses, scale and potential significance of mica products Product (Various Global Market Indicative Annual price range. Uses classes) Capacity US$/tonne2 Coarse 300 - 500,000 US$200 - Electronics, high-end cosmetics, metallic (auto) paints, rubber & phlogopite-rich tonnes US$1000 plastic compounds, brake linings Bulk mica ~3 million US$300- Excellent electrical and electronic performance, fillers and (muscovite- tonnes US$500 extenders in a variety of rubber compounds and adhesives, biotite) insulation, automotive plastic compounds, paints, lubricants, electrical capacitors, gypsum wallboard, oil drilling muds, some soaps and cosmetics, insulation, glitter, faux jewellery etc Capital and Operating costs With mining and processing costs already met in recovering gold from the mica, the operating costs of producing a commercially attractive mica product at Borborema is expected to be low as magnetic separation is chemical free and requires only power consumption at an estimated cost of $0.08/kWhr3. The capital required by magnetic separation is also expected to be relatively low subject to a detailed feasibility costing. Economic implications With the Borborema Project already considered to be a robust and standalone gold project, Big River believes that the testwork results warrant follow up to unlock the potential of mica sales as a by- product. If this proves viable, the Company anticipates it will have a significant positive impact on the economics of the already very attractive Borborema Gold Project and gold production costs. For and on behalf of the Board. Andrew Richards Executive Chairman Big River Gold Ltd Statistica Industrial Minerals Market Information: https://www.statista.com/ Borborema Project Definitive Feasibility Study, December 2019 3 About Big River Gold Big River Gold Ltd (ASX:BRV), is a mineral exploration and development company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Its major focus is the Borborema Gold Project in Brazil; a country the Company believes is underexplored and offers high potential for the discovery of world class mineral deposits. Borborema Gold Project Borborema is a project with a resource of 2.43Moz gold, located in the Seridó area of the Borborema province in northeastern Brazil. It is 100% owned by Big River and consists of three mining leases covering a total area of 29 km2 including freehold title over the main prospect area. The Project benefits from a favourable taxation regime, existing on-site facilities and excellent infrastructure such as buildings, grid power, water and sealed roads. It is close to major cities and regional centres and the services they can provide. Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) A DFS for development and construction of Stage 1 of the Borborema Project was completed in December 2019 as detailed in the ASX Announcement of 23 December, 2019. It confirmed the project's strong economics and optimised a profitable open pit with a mine life of more than 10 years producing approximately 729,000 ounces gold at a C1 cash cost of US$642/oz and AISC of US$839/oz. Assuming a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce, the post tax NPV (8%) returned US$203M with an IRR of 41.8%. The project returns an average EBITDA of US$54M pa (full years). Stage 1 mining schedules less than half of the original Mineral Reserve and Resource which will be targeted for later stage's of operation. No inferred category Mineral Resources were included in the Stage 1 mine schedule. Borborema Gold Project Definitive Feasibility Study at Gold Price US$1400 Stage 1 Reserve scheduled in DFS 20 Mt at 1.22g/t Au (784,480 oz) Mine Life 10.2 years Gold produced (oz): LOM 729,734 oz Years 1- 4 352,633 oz C1 Cash cost per oz US$642/oz AISC (per oz Au) US$839/oz Capex (incl 11.4% Contingency) US$99.3M NPV (8%) Post Tax US$203M IRR 41.8% Gross Revenue (LOM) US$1,012M Average EBITDA (Full years) US$54M The project's measured, indicated and inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.43Moz @ 1.10 g/t gold, remains open in all directions (refer to ASX Announcement of 24 July 2017). Borborema Gold Project Mineral Resource by Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) estimation Category Tonnes Grade Contained Gold (Mt) (g/t Au) (Moz) Measured 8.2 1.22 0.32 Indicated 42.8 1.12 1.55 Total Measured + Indicated 51.0 1.14 1.87 Inferred 17.6 1.00 0.57 Total Mineral Resources 68.6 1.10 2.43 Table 1. Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) table, reported above 0.5 g/t Au cut-off.Parent Block 25mE x 25mN x 5mRL. Selective Mining Unit 5mE x 6.25mN x 2.5mRL. Note, appropriate rounding has been applied, subtotals may not equal total figures. (refer 4 ASX Announcement of 24 July 2017). Competent Person Statements Borborema mineral resource estimate The information in this announcement that relates to the mineral resource estimate for the Borborema Project was first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on 24 July 2017. Big River confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement of 24 July 2017 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. Borborema ore reserve estimate The information in this announcement that relates to the Ore Reserve estimate for the Borborema Gold Project was first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.9 on 6 March 2018, 29 March 2018 and 11 April 2018. Big River confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. Borborema Exploration results The information in this announcement relating to exploration results arising from the metallurgical testwork is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Andrew Richards. Mr Richards is the Executive Chairman of the Company and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Richards has consented to the form and context in which the exploration results and supporting information are presented in this announcement. 5 APPENDIX 1. DETAILS OF METALLURGICAL SAMPLING & TESTWORK Figure 3. Location of metallurgical drillholes drilled in along the Borborema orezone within the original Stage 3 planned open pit. Table 2. Metallurgical Composite samples collected from Borborema ore zone Metallurgical Easting Northing Total Collected RL (m) depth Azimuth Dip Drill hole ID (mE) (mN) Weight (Kg) (m) MET-12-1F 800002 9313195 485 107.7 15 65 623.0 MET-12-2F 800145 9313331 487 107.9 90 76 934.6 MET-12-3G 800162 9313321 489 191.6 90 60 1,207.2 MET-12-4F 800350 9313553 475 122.5 90 70 408.0 MET-12-5F 800393 9313521 485 220.0 90 70 647.1 MET-12-6F 800507 9313747 473 131.5 90 70 847.3 MET-12-7F 800545 9313719 476 198.9 90 65 907.7 MET-12-8F 800657 9313917 469 103.3 90 77 545.4 Total weight collected 6,120.3 Mass retained for analysis 348.7 Calculated weight sent to Australia for testwork. 5,771.6 Test work was completed on master composite and variability samples prepared by ALS Laboratories from eight drillholes that intersected the ore beneath the existing open pit and are considered representative of the ore. The sample selection was made to get a grade of 1.2 g/t Au which is the average grade for the mine life. 6 The sample was crushed and milled to 106µm before undergoing gold leaching and detoxification using the INCO sulphur dioxide process. The sample was then simply filtered, dried and despatched to ANZAPLAN. The aim was to provide routine detoxified gold tailings as would be expected from standard daily operations for ANZAPLAN to assess. With no further sample preparation (ie no further grinding or use of reagents) ANZAPLAN used conventional high gradient, magnetic separation (HGMS) over six stages to produce a final bulk concentrate. The chemical and physical characteristics of the final concentrate are summarised in Figure 4 below. Figure 4. Bulk Concentrate Data sheet. 7 APPENDIX 2: Borborema Project JORC Code, 2012 Edition Table Section 1. Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut • The default sample length was 1 metre for all techniques channels, random chips, or specific diamond drill holes; core diameter was PQ. All specialised industry standard samples were assayed by fire assay (50g charge) measurement tools appropriate to the for Au. A 1.5cm slice of the core was collected for minerals under investigation, such as down sampling; the core was cut by diamond core saw hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF and the remainder stored in the core tray. instruments, etc). These examples should • Within the visually mineralised zones, one metre not be taken as limiting the broad in every 10m was not sampled and the entire meaning of sampling. uncut core sample retained for subsequent UCS • Include reference to measures taken to geotechnical testing. In calculating composited ensure sample representivity and the grades this interval was excluded from the appropriate calibration of any calculation. measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, • Drilling was carried out by Horizonte Mineiro techniques open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Serviços Geológicos Ltda and Geotecreserves do Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core Brasil - Serviços de Perfurações e Sondagens Ltda diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of at PQ size (85mm diameter) at inclinations of -60 diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other to -77 degrees from surface. type, whether core is oriented and if so, by • Downhole surveys were conducted using a REFLEX what method, etc). ACT (Ezi-Shot) instrument. Core orientation was carried out on all holes. No triple tube was used in the diamond drilling. Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core • Sample recovery averaged 95%; core loss was recovery and chip sample recoveries and results restricted to weathered zones in the hangingwall assessed. of the mineralisation. Diamond drill core sample • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery was calculated as a percentage by recovery and ensure representative nature measuring the length of the run as compared to of the samples. the length of the core recovered. • Whether a relationship exists between • Gold mineralisation was not related to zones of sample recovery and grade and whether low recovery, sample bias due to poor sample sample bias may have occurred due to recovery is therefore not believed to be an issue. preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. 8 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • All diamond drill core was geologically and geologically and geotechnically logged to a geotechnically logged by qualified and level of detail to support appropriate experienced geologists, high resolution Mineral Resource estimation, mining photographs were taken, S.G tests conducted, studies and metallurgical studies. structural measurements taken, RQD values • Whether logging is qualitative or calculated and fracture frequency counts and quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, sample recoveries calculated channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub- • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • Diamond drill core was marked and a 15mm slice sampling quarter, half or all core taken. from the left-hand side of the core sawn off by techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, core saw. The samples were numbered, sealed and sample rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet and weighed before dispatch. preparation or dry. • Sample preparation was undertaken by ALS • For all sample types, the nature, quality laboratories' facility in Belo Horizonte using and appropriateness of the sample industry standard methods (Crush - Split - preparation technique. Pulverise) and is considered appropriate for the • Quality control procedures adopted for all style of mineralisation intersected in the drill sub-sampling stages to maximise holes. The sample preparation method used is representivity of samples. presented in the following section. • Measures taken to ensure that the • Standard, blank and duplicates (riffle split after sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance coarse crushing) were inserted into the sample results for field duplicate/second-half stream at the rate of 1:20, 1:20 and 1:40 samples sampling. respectively. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. 9 Criteria Quality of assay data and laboratory tests JORC Code explanation The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Commentary Samples were prepared and analysed by ALS laboratories in Belo Horizonte, as follows:

Sample Preparation: Samples are jaw crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh (2 mm), a 250 g riffle split sample is then pulverized to 95% passing 200 mesh (75 μm) in a mild-steelring-and- puck mill. Samples were assayed for gold and silver by fire assay, using a 50g charge and an AA finish. This technique is considered the most appropriate for gold mineralisation. The coarse and pulp sample rejects from the preparation and analytical laboratories will be returned to site at Borborema and stored at an on-site facility, allowing for re-assaying in the future if required.

For purposes of determining accuracy and precision of the assay data, analytical quality control (QA/QC) was completed for all sample batches sent to SGS-Geosol.. The following is the frequency of QA/QC samples submitted:

SGS-Geosol.. The following is the frequency of QA/QC samples submitted: - Standard : 1 every 20 samples in a random position - Blank : 1 every 20 samples, 1st sample per 25 samples - Duplicate : 1 every 40 samples in a random position Duplicates were generated by riffle splitting coarse crushed sample.

Analysis of QA/QC results indicates that acceptable levels of accuracy and precision were obtained. No external check laboratory assays have been done nor check analyses/ resubmission of the original samples to ALS laboratories. Verification • The verification of significant intersections • Significant intercepts were generated by Big River of sampling by either independent or alternative Gold personnel and verified by Rob Smakman, the and assaying company personnel. qualified person under this release. • The use of twinned holes. • No holes have been twinned. • Documentation of primary data, data • The primary analytical data was imported directly entry procedures, data verification, data from the laboratory assay reports into the Big storage (physical and electronic) protocols. River Gold geological database and the veracity of • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. the data validated by the site geologist. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to • Diamond drill hole collars were surveyed by a Big data points locate drill holes (collar and down-hole River Gold surveyor using a DGPS with 10cm surveys), trenches, mine workings and accuracy. other locations used in Mineral Resource • The grid system used was in a UTM projection estimation. based on SAD 69 datum. For internal purposes a • Specification of the grid system used. local grid is used, oriented at 37 degrees to the • Quality and adequacy of topographic • UTM grid. control. Topography is regularly updated by Big River Gold in house surveyor. 10cm accuracy is standard for the Borborema project site 10 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • The eight metallurgical drill-holes were and Results. distributed along the central portion of the distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution deposit to obtain a representative bulk sample of is sufficient to establish the degree of the mineralisation from surface to -200m, on geological and grade continuity cross-sections previously drilled for mineral appropriate for the Mineral Resource and resource and ore reserve definition. Sampling was Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and conducted on 1m intervals within the anticipated classifications applied. • mineralised zones or in visually mineralised areas. • Whether sample compositing has been No Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve calculations applied. • are included in this announcement. Sample compositing was not carried out. Weighted averaging of the significant intercepts was completed, excluding any unsampled intervals (whole core retained for UCS testing), but reporting the entire intersection length. Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling • The drill holes were designed to pass from the of data in achieves unbiased sampling of possible hangingwall to the footwall of the mineralised relation to structures and the extent to which this is zone, thereby generating a large volume of sample geological known, considering the deposit type. for metallurgical testwork purposes. The hole structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation is therefore parallel to the dip direction orientation and the orientation of key at a steeper angle (60 - 77 deg.) than the average mineralised structures is considered to dip (35 deg.). True widths therefore vary from have introduced a sampling bias, this approximately 42% to 67% of down-hole widths. should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample • No sample security issues were raised or noted by security security. the company during the transportation of the sample from the project site to the analytical laboratory. All samples were sealed with double cable ties in strong high density plastic bags, two sample ID tags were placed in different location inside the sample bags, all sample bags were clearly marked on the outside with permanent marker pen. All sample bags were checked off the dispatch list before being placed into a heavy duty and highly durable sack for transportation to the analytical laboratory. Upon receipt at the laboratory, samples were checked in and the list of received samples immediately sent back to the site geologist as a security check that all samples were received and all were fully intact and not opened. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of • No external audits of the diamond drilling sampling reviews sampling techniques and data. techniques were commissioned by the company. The results of the QA/QC analysis indicate that the sample methodology and sample control employed by the company ensured little to no sample bias occurred and assay results can be deemed accurate and precise Section 2. Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • Results are from mining licence tenement and ownership including agreements or 805049/1977 owned by Big River Gold ´s 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary land tenure material issues with third parties such as 100% subsidiary, Cascar Mineração Ltda. status joint ventures, partnerships, overriding There is a 1% government royalty owed on royalties, native title interests, historical gross sales to the federal government; the sites, wilderness or national park and land on which the project is located is owned environmental settings. by Cascar. There are no native title interests, • The security of the tenure held at the time historical sites or national parks in the region of reporting along with any known • of the deposit. impediments to obtaining a licence to The tenement is in good standing and there operate in the area. are no material impediments to operating in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of • Garimpeiros first discovered gold done by other exploration by other parties. mineralisation in the area in the 1920's and parties remained active in the region until the early- 1980´s. The first relatively modern exploration work was completed by Mineração Xapetuba Ltda. (Xapetuba) between 1984 and 1990, during which time 209 reverse circulation and 13 diamond holes were drilled. • Xapetuba operated a 150,000 tpa open pit heap-leach operation on oxide material until 1991, recovering approximately 100,000oz of gold. • From 1991 to 1994 Metais do Seridó Ltda. (Metasa) attempted rudimentary gravity separation of the heap leach rejects; no production reports have been located. • In 1995, Mineração Santa Elina Indústria e Comercio S/A (Santa Elina) drilled a total of 15 diamond holes for 1,185m, mainly on the northern extension of the Xapetuba open pit. The project was subsequently acquired by MGP Mineração e Agropecuaria Ltda (MGP) who began treating the heap leach rejects via gravimetric separation in 1998. This operation was closed in 2000 due to low gold prices. • In 2007, Mineração Caraiba Ltda (Caraiba) took an option over the property and completed 75 diamond holes totalling 10,528 m. Caraiba also performed preliminary metallurgical testwork, regional mapping and completed a non-JORC compliant resource estimate. Caraiba declined to exercise the purchase option and returned the property to MGP. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The Borborema mineralisation is located in a mineralisation. major regional shear zone (the Morro Pelado shear) cutting amphibolite facies meta- sediments of the Seridó Group within the Borborema Province of NW Brazil. The mineralised sequence has been subjected to a complex, multi-phase deformational history, with dismembered and boudinaged quartz and quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets commonly associated with the gold mineralisation. Recrystallised sulphides, dominated by pyrrhotite with lesser pyrite, 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary chalcopyrite, spahlerite and galena are common within the mineralised zones. It is believed that the gold mineralisation was emplaced by hydrothermal fulid activity at close to peak metamorphism adjacent to D2 shear zones, preferentially in the more psammitic units. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to • See attached Table 2. Information the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: • easting and northing of the drill hole collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • In addition to gold the samples were analysed • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is for Ag by fire assay and by ICP-AES/ICP-MS for justified on the basis that the information is 51 elements to assist in optimising the metallurgical process route. With the not Material and this exclusion does not exception of minor by-product silver, these detract from the understanding of the elements are not economic and will not be report, the Competent Person should clearly recovered in the future treatment process. explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • Significant intercepts were calculated using a aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or 0.5g/t lower cut-off, no upper cut, and up to methods minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of 4m down-hole of consecutive internal dilution. high grades) and cut-off grades are usually • Intercepts were weight averaged. Material and should be stated. • No metal equivalent values considered. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly • The holes were designed to maximise the between important in the reporting of Exploration volume of core for metallurgical testing mineralisation Results. purposes therefore resulting in the majority of widths and • If the geometry of the mineralisation with cases in a substantial overstatement of the intercept respect to the drill hole angle is known, its true width. lengths nature should be reported. • Results are reported as downhole widths: the • If it is not known and only the down hole approximate conversion factor to true width lengths are reported, there should be a for each hole is given in Table 1. clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) • See attached Figure 3. and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • Results from all holes in the current program reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, are reported. representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • Metallurgical test work was completed on substantive material, should be reported including (but master composite and variability samples exploration not limited to): geological observations; prepared by ALS Laboratories from eight data geophysical survey results; geochemical drillholes that intersected the ore beneath survey results; bulk samples - size and the existing open pit and are considered method of treatment; metallurgical test representative of the ore. The sample results; bulk density, groundwater, selection was made to get a grade of 1.2 g/t geotechnical and rock characteristics; Au which is the average grade for the mine potential deleterious or contaminating life. substances. • As part of the metallurgical testing of gold variability and reagent consumption, the sample was crushed and milled to 106µm before undergoing gold leaching and detoxification using the INCO sulphur dioxide process. • The sample was then simply filtered and dried and part of the resulting tailings were despatched to ANZAPLAN for assessment of the potential to separate commerial grade mica from the tailings. • The aim was to provide only basic detoxified gold tailings as would be expected from routine daily operations for ANZAPLAN to assess. • No further sample preparation (ie no further grinding or use of reagents) was undertaken before ANZAPLAN used conventional high gradient, magnetic separation (HGMS) over six stages to produce a final bulk concentrate as reported. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further • No additional exploration work is currently work (eg tests for lateral extensions or planned depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 14 Attachments Original document

