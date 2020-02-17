Log in
BIG RIVER GOLD LIMITED

(BRV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.028 AUD   -3.45%
0.028 AUD   -3.45%
02/17BIG RIVER GOLD : Mica Testwork Additional Information
PU
02/17BIG RIVER GOLD : Pause in Trading
PU
02/04BIG RIVER GOLD LIMITED : CAST - Revenue up 22.6% over Q4 and 5.8% for the year - Excellent outlook for 2020
AN
Big River Gold : Mica Testwork Additional Information

02/17/2020

ASX RELEASE

18 February 2020

MICA TESTWORK ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

  • Significant stage of testwork successfully completed by ANZAPLAN which demonstrates the commercial potential of mica sales as a by-product for Borborema Gold Project.
  • ANZAPLAN produced quartz-free, bulk mica product using low cost magnetic separation technology.
  • Studies are ongoing to assess target markets and marketing strategy
  • Studies planned to assess potential of further separating coarse flake, high value phlogopite material from the bulk product.
  • Additional capital and operating costs required to produce a mica by-product expected to be relatively low.
  • Mica recovery technology could readily be retrofitted to the current plant design so as not

to affect the construction and commissioning of the Borborema Gold plant.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Big River Gold Ltd (ASX:BRV) (the Company or Big River) wishes to advise that a significant stage of the testwork being undertaken to assess the commercial viability of mica production at the Company's 100% owned Borborema Gold project, has been completed with very positive results.

The testwork program is being undertaken by Dorfner Analysenzentrum und Anlagenplanung Gmbh (ANZAPLAN) at their testing and engineering facility in Germany. ANZAPLAN is a world-recognised research group specialising in specialty and industrial minerals including the recovery and marketing of mica.

Potential scale of mica by-product production

The Borborema ore body contains very significant quantities of auriferous mica that will be processed through its planned 2Mtpa CIP process plant. Initial work showed that after processing through the milling, cyanide leach and elution circuits, a substantial amount of mica could be readily separated by flotation. This float product retained attractive commercial properties including flake size. However, during subsequent feasibility work which originally focussed on producing a high purity, high value mica product via flotation, magnetic separation was identified as a more effective and attractive process route.

Appendices 1 and 2 (attached) provide details of the sample selection, their locations and the subsequent preparation and metallurgical testwork.

Separation process path defined

The ANZAPLAN studies moved from considering a pure flotation recovery route and developed an alternate process involving simple, chemical-free, low cost magnetic separation that produced a pure mica product free of deleterious crystalline silica (quartz). The physical and chemical characteristics of this bulk concentrate are looking commercially attractive (refer attached data sheet for more details).

Potential applications for this type of product are in the large volume filler market, (in particular dark coloured polymers), coatings and in the paint market where it could serve as a key additive with anti- corrosive properties.

The Company cautions investors that further work will be required to establish a resource estimate and confirm the specifications of the mica product that will be produced by the plant.

Figure 1. Picture showing the gold plant leach residue (left), non magnetic reject (centre) and mica rich magnetic concentrate (right)

Figure 2. Magnetic mica under optical microscope - size on lower right

Commercialisation and market for mica.

Further testwork is being planned to investigate:

  1. technical acceptance in the above markets in line with the testwork results. 50 kg bulk mica product will be produced and provided to 10-20 potential customers for commercial assessment;
  2. determination of key technical information relating to effective fine grinding of the mica product, and
  3. the separation of coarse flaked phlogopite (high magnesium biotite) from the bulk concentrate for use in the specialist electronics and automotive industries. The presence of coarse flake phlogopite has been noted and separation of even small quantities of this material will be significant due to its very high value.

The mica market is specialised and relatively small requiring careful management to establish offtake without disrupting the market. However, Borborema does offer the market good quality product derived from ethical mining practices not always present in this sector1. In conjunction with supplying samples to prospective customers, Big River will carry out a market study aimed at identifying markets for the product both within Brazil and internationally.

Table 1 summarises the main uses and approximate sizes of the world market of both bulk mica and phlogopite products.

1 Global Mica Mining, and the impact on childrens rights. Terre des Hommes, SOMO. March 2018

2

Table 1. Uses, scale and potential significance of mica products

Product (Various

Global Market

Indicative

Annual

price range.

Uses

classes)

Capacity

US$/tonne2

Coarse

300 - 500,000

US$200 -

Electronics, high-end cosmetics, metallic (auto) paints, rubber &

phlogopite-rich

tonnes

US$1000

plastic compounds, brake linings

Bulk mica

~3 million

US$300-

Excellent electrical and electronic performance, fillers and

(muscovite-

tonnes

US$500

extenders in a variety of rubber compounds and adhesives,

biotite)

insulation, automotive plastic compounds, paints, lubricants,

electrical capacitors, gypsum wallboard, oil drilling muds, some

soaps and cosmetics, insulation, glitter, faux jewellery etc

Capital and Operating costs

With mining and processing costs already met in recovering gold from the mica, the operating costs of producing a commercially attractive mica product at Borborema is expected to be low as magnetic separation is chemical free and requires only power consumption at an estimated cost of $0.08/kWhr3. The capital required by magnetic separation is also expected to be relatively low subject to a detailed feasibility costing.

Economic implications

With the Borborema Project already considered to be a robust and standalone gold project, Big River believes that the testwork results warrant follow up to unlock the potential of mica sales as a by- product. If this proves viable, the Company anticipates it will have a significant positive impact on the economics of the already very attractive Borborema Gold Project and gold production costs.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Andrew Richards

Executive Chairman

Big River Gold Ltd

  1. Statistica Industrial Minerals Market Information: https://www.statista.com/
  2. Borborema Project Definitive Feasibility Study, December 2019

3

About Big River Gold

Big River Gold Ltd (ASX:BRV), is a mineral exploration and development company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Its major focus is the Borborema Gold Project in Brazil; a country the Company believes is underexplored and offers high potential for the discovery of world class mineral deposits.

Borborema Gold Project

Borborema is a project with a resource of 2.43Moz gold, located in the Seridó area of the Borborema province in northeastern Brazil. It is 100% owned by Big River and consists of three mining leases covering a total area of 29 km2 including freehold title over the main prospect area.

The Project benefits from a favourable taxation regime, existing on-site facilities and excellent infrastructure such as buildings, grid power, water and sealed roads. It is close to major cities and regional centres and the services they can provide.

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)

A DFS for development and construction of Stage 1 of the Borborema Project was completed in December 2019 as detailed in the ASX Announcement of 23 December, 2019. It confirmed the project's strong economics and optimised a profitable open pit with a mine life of more than 10 years producing approximately 729,000 ounces gold at a C1 cash cost of US$642/oz and AISC of US$839/oz.

Assuming a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce, the post tax NPV (8%) returned US$203M with an IRR of 41.8%. The project returns an average EBITDA of US$54M pa (full years).

Stage 1 mining schedules less than half of the original Mineral Reserve and Resource which will be targeted for later stage's of operation. No inferred category Mineral Resources were included in the Stage 1 mine schedule.

Borborema Gold Project

Definitive Feasibility Study at Gold Price US$1400

Stage 1 Reserve scheduled in DFS

20 Mt at 1.22g/t Au (784,480 oz)

Mine Life

10.2 years

Gold produced (oz): LOM

729,734 oz

Years 1- 4

352,633 oz

C1 Cash cost per oz

US$642/oz

AISC (per oz Au)

US$839/oz

Capex (incl 11.4% Contingency)

US$99.3M

NPV (8%) Post Tax

US$203M

IRR

41.8%

Gross Revenue (LOM)

US$1,012M

Average EBITDA (Full years)

US$54M

The project's measured, indicated and inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.43Moz @ 1.10 g/t gold, remains open in all directions (refer to ASX Announcement of 24 July 2017).

Borborema Gold Project

Mineral Resource by Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) estimation

Category

Tonnes

Grade

Contained Gold

(Mt)

(g/t Au)

(Moz)

Measured

8.2

1.22

0.32

Indicated

42.8

1.12

1.55

Total Measured + Indicated

51.0

1.14

1.87

Inferred

17.6

1.00

0.57

Total Mineral Resources

68.6

1.10

2.43

Table 1. Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) table, reported above 0.5 g/t Au cut-off.Parent

Block 25mE x 25mN x 5mRL. Selective Mining Unit 5mE x 6.25mN x 2.5mRL. Note,

appropriate rounding has been applied, subtotals may not equal total figures. (refer

4

ASX Announcement of 24 July 2017).

Competent Person Statements

Borborema mineral resource estimate

The information in this announcement that relates to the mineral resource estimate for the Borborema Project was first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on 24 July 2017. Big River confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement of 24 July 2017 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Borborema ore reserve estimate

The information in this announcement that relates to the Ore Reserve estimate for the Borborema Gold Project was first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.9 on 6 March 2018, 29 March 2018 and 11 April 2018. Big River confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Borborema Exploration results

The information in this announcement relating to exploration results arising from the metallurgical testwork is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Andrew Richards. Mr Richards is the Executive Chairman of the Company and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Richards has consented to the form and context in which the exploration results and supporting information are presented in this announcement.

5

APPENDIX 1. DETAILS OF METALLURGICAL SAMPLING & TESTWORK

Figure 3. Location of metallurgical drillholes drilled in along the Borborema orezone within the original Stage 3 planned open pit.

Table 2. Metallurgical Composite samples collected from Borborema ore zone

Metallurgical

Easting

Northing

Total

Collected

RL (m)

depth

Azimuth

Dip

Drill hole ID

(mE)

(mN)

Weight (Kg)

(m)

MET-12-1F

800002

9313195

485

107.7

15

65

623.0

MET-12-2F

800145

9313331

487

107.9

90

76

934.6

MET-12-3G

800162

9313321

489

191.6

90

60

1,207.2

MET-12-4F

800350

9313553

475

122.5

90

70

408.0

MET-12-5F

800393

9313521

485

220.0

90

70

647.1

MET-12-6F

800507

9313747

473

131.5

90

70

847.3

MET-12-7F

800545

9313719

476

198.9

90

65

907.7

MET-12-8F

800657

9313917

469

103.3

90

77

545.4

Total weight collected

6,120.3

Mass retained for analysis

348.7

Calculated weight sent to Australia for testwork.

5,771.6

Test work was completed on master composite and variability samples prepared by ALS Laboratories from eight drillholes that intersected the ore beneath the existing open pit and are considered representative of the ore. The sample selection was made to get a grade of 1.2 g/t Au which is the average grade for the mine life.

6

The sample was crushed and milled to 106µm before undergoing gold leaching and detoxification using the INCO sulphur dioxide process. The sample was then simply filtered, dried and despatched to ANZAPLAN.

The aim was to provide routine detoxified gold tailings as would be expected from standard daily operations for ANZAPLAN to assess.

With no further sample preparation (ie no further grinding or use of reagents) ANZAPLAN used conventional high gradient, magnetic separation (HGMS) over six stages to produce a final bulk concentrate.

The chemical and physical characteristics of the final concentrate are summarised in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4. Bulk Concentrate Data sheet.

7

APPENDIX 2: Borborema Project JORC Code, 2012 Edition Table

Section 1. Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

The default sample length was 1 metre for all

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

diamond drill holes; core diameter was PQ. All

specialised industry standard

samples were assayed by fire assay (50g charge)

measurement tools appropriate to the

for Au. A 1.5cm slice of the core was collected for

minerals under investigation, such as down

sampling; the core was cut by diamond core saw

hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

and the remainder stored in the core tray.

instruments, etc). These examples should

Within the visually mineralised zones, one metre

not be taken as limiting the broad

in every 10m was not sampled and the entire

meaning of sampling.

uncut core sample retained for subsequent UCS

Include reference to measures taken to

geotechnical

testing. In calculating

composited

ensure sample representivity and the

grades this

interval was

excluded

from the

appropriate calibration of any

calculation.

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to the

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work

has been done this would be relatively

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was

used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

Drilling was carried out by

Horizonte Mineiro

techniques

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

Serviços Geológicos Ltda and Geotecreserves do

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

Brasil - Serviços de Perfurações e Sondagens Ltda

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

at PQ size (85mm diameter) at inclinations of -60

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

to -77 degrees from surface.

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

Downhole surveys were conducted using a REFLEX

what method, etc).

ACT (Ezi-Shot) instrument. Core orientation was

carried out on all holes. No triple tube was used in

the diamond drilling.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core

Sample recovery averaged 95%; core loss was

recovery

and chip sample recoveries and results

restricted to weathered zones in the hangingwall

assessed.

of the mineralisation. Diamond drill core sample

Measures taken to maximise sample

recovery was calculated as a percentage by

recovery and ensure representative nature

measuring the length of the run as compared to

of the samples.

the length of the core recovered.

Whether a relationship exists between

Gold mineralisation was not related to zones of

sample recovery and grade and whether

low recovery, sample bias due to poor sample

sample bias may have occurred due to

recovery is therefore not believed to be an issue.

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

material.

8

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

All diamond drill core was geologically and

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

geotechnically logged by qualified and

level of detail to support appropriate

experienced geologists, high resolution

Mineral Resource estimation, mining

photographs were taken, S.G tests conducted,

studies and metallurgical studies.

structural measurements taken, RQD values

Whether logging is qualitative or

calculated and fracture frequency counts and

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

sample recoveries calculated

channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Diamond drill core was marked and a 15mm slice

sampling

quarter, half or all core taken.

from the left-hand side of the core sawn off by

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

core saw. The samples were numbered, sealed

and sample

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet

and weighed before dispatch.

preparation

or dry.

Sample preparation was undertaken by ALS

For all sample types, the nature, quality

laboratories' facility in Belo Horizonte using

and appropriateness of the sample

industry standard methods (Crush - Split -

preparation technique.

Pulverise) and is considered appropriate for the

Quality control procedures adopted for all

style of mineralisation intersected in the drill

sub-sampling stages to maximise

holes. The sample preparation method used is

representivity of samples.

presented in the following section.

Measures taken to ensure that the

Standard, blank and duplicates (riffle split after

sampling is representative of the in situ

material collected, including for instance

coarse crushing) were inserted into the sample

results for field duplicate/second-half

stream at the rate of 1:20, 1:20 and 1:40 samples

sampling.

respectively.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

the grain size of the material being

sampled.

9

Criteria

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

JORC Code explanation

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Commentary

  • Samples were prepared and analysed by ALS laboratories in Belo Horizonte, as follows:
    • Sample Preparation: Samples are jaw crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh (2 mm), a 250 g riffle split sample is then pulverized to 95% passing

    200 mesh (75 μm) in a mild-steelring-and- puck mill.

    • Samples were assayed for gold and silver by fire assay, using a 50g charge and an AA finish. This technique is considered the most appropriate for gold mineralisation.
    • The coarse and pulp sample rejects from the preparation and analytical laboratories will be returned to site at Borborema and stored at an on-site facility, allowing for re-assaying in the future if required.
  • For purposes of determining accuracy and precision of the assay data, analytical quality control (QA/QC) was completed for all sample batches sent to SGS-Geosol.. The following is the frequency of QA/QC samples submitted:
    • - Standard : 1 every 20 samples in a random position
    • - Blank : 1 every 20 samples, 1st sample per 25 samples
    • - Duplicate : 1 every 40 samples in a random position
    • Duplicates were generated by riffle splitting coarse crushed sample.
  • Analysis of QA/QC results indicates that acceptable levels of accuracy and precision were obtained. No external check laboratory assays have been done nor check analyses/ resubmission of the original samples to ALS laboratories.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections

Significant intercepts were generated by Big River

of sampling

by either independent or alternative

Gold personnel and verified by Rob Smakman, the

and assaying

company personnel.

qualified person under this release.

The use of twinned holes.

No holes have been twinned.

Documentation of primary data, data

The primary analytical data was imported directly

entry procedures, data verification, data

from the laboratory assay reports into the Big

storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

River Gold geological database and the veracity of

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

the data validated by the site geologist.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Diamond drill hole collars were surveyed by a Big

data points

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

River Gold surveyor using a DGPS with 10cm

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

accuracy.

other locations used in Mineral Resource

The grid system used was in a UTM projection

estimation.

based on SAD 69 datum. For internal purposes a

Specification of the grid system used.

local grid is used, oriented at 37 degrees to the

Quality and adequacy of topographic

UTM grid.

control.

Topography is regularly updated by Big River Gold

in house surveyor. 10cm accuracy is standard for

the Borborema project site

10

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

The eight metallurgical drill-holes were

and

Results.

distributed along the central portion of the

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution

deposit to obtain a representative bulk sample of

is sufficient to establish the degree of

the mineralisation from surface to -200m, on

geological and grade continuity

cross-sections previously drilled for mineral

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

resource and ore reserve definition. Sampling was

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

conducted on 1m intervals within the anticipated

classifications applied.

mineralised zones or in visually mineralised areas.

Whether sample compositing has been

No Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve calculations

applied.

are included in this announcement.

Sample compositing was not carried out.

Weighted averaging of the significant intercepts

was completed, excluding any unsampled

intervals (whole core retained for UCS testing),

but reporting the entire intersection length.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling

The drill holes were designed to pass from the

of data in

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

hangingwall to the footwall of the mineralised

relation to

structures and the extent to which this is

zone, thereby generating a large volume of sample

geological

known, considering the deposit type.

for metallurgical testwork purposes. The hole

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

orientation is therefore parallel to the dip direction

orientation and the orientation of key

at a steeper angle (60 - 77 deg.) than the average

mineralised structures is considered to

dip (35 deg.). True widths therefore vary from

have introduced a sampling bias, this

approximately 42% to 67% of down-hole widths.

should be assessed and reported if

material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

No sample security issues were raised or noted by

security

security.

the company during the transportation of the

sample from the project site to the analytical

laboratory. All samples were sealed with double

cable ties in strong high density plastic bags, two

sample ID tags were placed in different location

inside the sample bags, all sample bags were

clearly marked on the outside with permanent

marker pen. All sample bags were checked off the

dispatch list before being placed into a heavy duty

and highly durable sack for transportation to the

analytical laboratory. Upon receipt at the

laboratory, samples were checked in and the list of

received samples immediately sent back to the site

geologist as a security check that all samples were

received and all were fully intact and not opened.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No external audits of the diamond drilling sampling

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

techniques were commissioned by the company.

The results of the QA/QC analysis indicate that the

sample methodology and sample control

employed by the company ensured little to no

sample bias occurred and assay results can be

deemed accurate and precise

Section 2. Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

Results are from mining licence

tenement and

ownership including agreements or

805049/1977 owned by Big River Gold ´s

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

land tenure

material issues with third parties such as

100% subsidiary, Cascar Mineração Ltda.

status

joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

There is a 1% government royalty owed on

royalties, native title interests, historical

gross sales to the federal government; the

sites, wilderness or national park and

land on which the project is located is owned

environmental settings.

by Cascar. There are no native title interests,

The security of the tenure held at the time

historical sites or national parks in the region

of reporting along with any known

of the deposit.

impediments to obtaining a licence to

The tenement is in good standing and there

operate in the area.

are no material impediments to operating in

the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Garimpeiros first discovered gold

done by other

exploration by other parties.

mineralisation in the area in the 1920's and

parties

remained active in the region until the early-

1980´s. The first relatively modern

exploration work was completed by

Mineração Xapetuba Ltda. (Xapetuba)

between 1984 and 1990, during which time

209 reverse circulation and 13 diamond

holes were drilled.

Xapetuba operated a 150,000 tpa open pit

heap-leach operation on oxide material until

1991, recovering approximately 100,000oz

of gold.

From 1991 to 1994 Metais do Seridó Ltda.

(Metasa) attempted rudimentary gravity

separation of the heap leach rejects; no

production reports have been located.

In 1995, Mineração Santa Elina Indústria e

Comercio S/A (Santa Elina) drilled a total of

15 diamond holes for 1,185m, mainly on the

northern extension of the Xapetuba open

pit. The project was subsequently acquired

by MGP Mineração e Agropecuaria Ltda

(MGP) who began treating the heap leach

rejects via gravimetric separation in 1998.

This operation was closed in 2000 due to low

gold prices.

In 2007, Mineração Caraiba Ltda (Caraiba)

took an option over the property and

completed 75 diamond holes totalling

10,528 m. Caraiba also performed

preliminary metallurgical testwork, regional

mapping and completed a non-JORC

compliant resource estimate. Caraiba

declined to exercise the purchase option and

returned the property to MGP.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Borborema mineralisation is located in a

mineralisation.

major regional shear zone (the Morro Pelado

shear) cutting amphibolite facies meta-

sediments of the Seridó Group within the

Borborema Province of NW Brazil. The

mineralised sequence has been subjected to

a complex, multi-phase deformational

history, with dismembered and boudinaged

quartz and quartz-carbonate veins and

veinlets commonly associated with the gold

mineralisation. Recrystallised sulphides,

dominated by pyrrhotite with lesser pyrite,

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

chalcopyrite, spahlerite and galena are

common within the mineralised zones. It is

believed that the gold mineralisation was

emplaced by hydrothermal fulid activity at

close to peak metamorphism adjacent to D2

shear zones, preferentially in the more

psammitic units.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to

See attached Table 2.

Information

the understanding of the exploration results

including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole

collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above sea level in metres) of

the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

In addition to gold the samples were analysed

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is

for Ag by fire assay and by ICP-AES/ICP-MS for

justified on the basis that the information is

51 elements to assist in optimising the

metallurgical process route. With the

not Material and this exclusion does not

exception of minor by-product silver, these

detract from the understanding of the

elements are not economic and will not be

report, the Competent Person should clearly

recovered in the future treatment process.

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

Significant intercepts were calculated using a

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

0.5g/t lower cut-off, no upper cut, and up to

methods

minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of

4m down-hole of consecutive internal dilution.

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

Intercepts were weight averaged.

Material and should be stated.

No metal equivalent values considered.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

short lengths of high grade results and

longer lengths of low grade results, the

procedure used for such aggregation should

be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in

detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly

The holes were designed to maximise the

between

important in the reporting of Exploration

volume of core for metallurgical testing

mineralisation

Results.

purposes therefore resulting in the majority of

widths and

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

cases in a substantial overstatement of the

intercept

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

true width.

lengths

nature should be reported.

Results are reported as downhole widths: the

If it is not known and only the down hole

approximate conversion factor to true width

lengths are reported, there should be a

for each hole is given in Table 1.

clear statement to this effect (eg 'down

hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

See attached Figure 3.

and tabulations of intercepts should be

included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be

limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

Results from all holes in the current program

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

are reported.

representative reporting of both low and

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

Metallurgical test work was completed on

substantive

material, should be reported including (but

master composite and variability samples

exploration

not limited to): geological observations;

prepared by ALS Laboratories from eight

data

geophysical survey results; geochemical

drillholes that intersected the ore beneath

survey results; bulk samples - size and

the existing open pit and are considered

method of treatment; metallurgical test

representative of the ore. The sample

results; bulk density, groundwater,

selection was made to get a grade of 1.2 g/t

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

Au which is the average grade for the mine

potential deleterious or contaminating

life.

substances.

As part of the metallurgical testing of gold

variability and reagent consumption, the

sample was crushed and milled to 106µm

before undergoing gold leaching and

detoxification using the INCO sulphur dioxide

process.

The sample was then simply filtered and

dried and part of the resulting tailings were

despatched to ANZAPLAN for assessment of

the potential to separate commerial grade

mica from the tailings.

The aim was to provide only basic detoxified

gold tailings as would be expected from

routine daily operations for ANZAPLAN to

assess.

No further sample preparation (ie no further

grinding or use of reagents) was undertaken

before ANZAPLAN used conventional high

gradient, magnetic separation (HGMS) over

six stages to produce a final bulk concentrate

as reported.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further

No additional exploration work is currently

work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

planned

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future

drilling areas, provided this information is

not commercially sensitive.

14

Disclaimer

Big River Gold Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:46:02 UTC
