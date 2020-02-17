Big River Gold : Mica Testwork Additional Information

Big River Gold Ltd (ASX:BRV) (the Company or Big River) wishes to advise that a significant stage of the testwork being undertaken to assess the commercial viability of mica production at the Company's 100% owned Borborema Gold project, has been completed with very positive results.
The testwork program is being undertaken by Dorfner Analysenzentrum und Anlagenplanung Gmbh (ANZAPLAN) at their testing and engineering facility in Germany. ANZAPLAN is a world-recognised research group specialising in specialty and industrial minerals including the recovery and marketing of mica.
Potential scale of mica by-product production
The Borborema ore body contains very significant quantities of auriferous mica that will be processed through its planned 2Mtpa CIP process plant. Initial work showed that after processing through the milling, cyanide leach and elution circuits, a substantial amount of mica could be readily separated by flotation. This float product retained attractive commercial properties including flake size. However, during subsequent feasibility work which originally focussed on producing a high purity, high value mica product via flotation, magnetic separation was identified as a more effective and attractive process route.
Appendices 1 and 2 (attached) provide details of the sample selection, their locations and the subsequent preparation and metallurgical testwork.
Separation process path defined
The ANZAPLAN studies moved from considering a pure flotation recovery route and developed an alternate process involving simple, chemical-free, low cost magnetic separation that produced a pure mica product free of deleterious crystalline silica (quartz). The physical and chemical characteristics of this bulk concentrate are looking commercially attractive (refer attached data sheet for more details).
Potential applications for this type of product are in the large volume filler market, (in particular dark coloured polymers), coatings and in the paint market where it could serve as a key additive with anti- corrosive properties.
The Company cautions investors that further work will be required to establish a resource estimate and confirm the specifications of the mica product that will be produced by the plant.
Figure 1. Picture showing the gold plant leach residue (left), non magnetic reject (centre) and mica rich magnetic concentrate (right)
Figure 2. Magnetic mica under optical microscope - size on lower right
Commercialisation and market for mica.
Further testwork is being planned to investigate:
technical acceptance in the above markets in line with the testwork results. 50 kg bulk mica product will be produced and provided to 10-20 potential customers for commercial assessment;
determination of key technical information relating to effective fine grinding of the mica product, and
the separation of coarse flaked phlogopite (high magnesium biotite) from the bulk concentrate for use in the specialist electronics and automotive industries. The presence of coarse flake phlogopite has been noted and separation of even small quantities of this material will be significant due to its very high value.
The mica market is specialised and relatively small requiring careful management to establish offtake without disrupting the market. However, Borborema does offer the market good quality product derived from ethical mining practices not always present in this sector1. In conjunction with supplying samples to prospective customers, Big River will carry out a market study aimed at identifying markets for the product both within Brazil and internationally.
Table 1 summarises the main uses and approximate sizes of the world market of both bulk mica and phlogopite products.
1 Global Mica Mining, and the impact on childrens rights. Terre des Hommes, SOMO. March 2018
Table 1. Uses, scale and potential significance of mica products
electrical capacitors, gypsum wallboard, oil drilling muds, some
soaps and cosmetics, insulation, glitter, faux jewellery etc
Capital and Operating costs
With mining and processing costs already met in recovering gold from the mica, the operating costs of producing a commercially attractive mica product at Borborema is expected to be low as magnetic separation is chemical free and requires only power consumption at an estimated cost of $0.08/kWhr3. The capital required by magnetic separation is also expected to be relatively low subject to a detailed feasibility costing.
Economic implications
With the Borborema Project already considered to be a robust and standalone gold project, Big River believes that the testwork results warrant follow up to unlock the potential of mica sales as a by- product. If this proves viable, the Company anticipates it will have a significant positive impact on the economics of the already very attractive Borborema Gold Project and gold production costs.
Borborema Project Definitive Feasibility Study, December 2019
About Big River Gold
Big River Gold Ltd (ASX:BRV), is a mineral exploration and development company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Its major focus is the Borborema Gold Project in Brazil; a country the Company believes is underexplored and offers high potential for the discovery of world class mineral deposits.
Borborema Gold Project
Borborema is a project with a resource of 2.43Moz gold, located in the Seridó area of the Borborema province in northeastern Brazil. It is 100% owned by Big River and consists of three mining leases covering a total area of 29 km2 including freehold title over the main prospect area.
The Project benefits from a favourable taxation regime, existing on-site facilities and excellent infrastructure such as buildings, grid power, water and sealed roads. It is close to major cities and regional centres and the services they can provide.
Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)
A DFS for development and construction of Stage 1 of the Borborema Project was completed in December 2019 as detailed in the ASX Announcement of 23 December, 2019. It confirmed the project's strong economics and optimised a profitable open pit with a mine life of more than 10 years producing approximately 729,000 ounces gold at a C1 cash cost of US$642/oz and AISC of US$839/oz.
Assuming a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce, the post tax NPV (8%) returned US$203M with an IRR of 41.8%. The project returns an average EBITDA of US$54M pa (full years).
Stage 1 mining schedules less than half of the original Mineral Reserve and Resource which will be targeted for later stage's of operation. No inferred category Mineral Resources were included in the Stage 1 mine schedule.
Borborema Gold Project
Definitive Feasibility Study at Gold Price US$1400
Stage 1 Reserve scheduled in DFS
20 Mt at 1.22g/t Au (784,480 oz)
Mine Life
10.2 years
Gold produced (oz): LOM
729,734 oz
Years 1- 4
352,633 oz
C1 Cash cost per oz
US$642/oz
AISC (per oz Au)
US$839/oz
Capex (incl 11.4% Contingency)
US$99.3M
NPV (8%) Post Tax
US$203M
IRR
41.8%
Gross Revenue (LOM)
US$1,012M
Average EBITDA (Full years)
US$54M
The project's measured, indicated and inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 2.43Moz @ 1.10 g/t gold, remains open in all directions (refer to ASX Announcement of 24 July 2017).
Borborema Gold Project
Mineral Resource by Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) estimation
Block 25mE x 25mN x 5mRL. Selective Mining Unit 5mE x 6.25mN x 2.5mRL. Note,
appropriate rounding has been applied, subtotals may not equal total figures. (refer
ASX Announcement of 24 July 2017).
Competent Person Statements
Borborema mineral resource estimate
The information in this announcement that relates to the mineral resource estimate for the Borborema Project was first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on 24 July 2017. Big River confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement of 24 July 2017 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Borborema ore reserve estimate
The information in this announcement that relates to the Ore Reserve estimate for the Borborema Gold Project was first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.9 on 6 March 2018, 29 March 2018 and 11 April 2018. Big River confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in these previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Borborema Exploration results
The information in this announcement relating to exploration results arising from the metallurgical testwork is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Andrew Richards. Mr Richards is the Executive Chairman of the Company and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Richards has consented to the form and context in which the exploration results and supporting information are presented in this announcement.
APPENDIX 1. DETAILS OF METALLURGICAL SAMPLING & TESTWORK
Figure 3. Location of metallurgical drillholes drilled in along the Borborema orezone within the original Stage 3 planned open pit.
Table 2. Metallurgical Composite samples collected from Borborema ore zone
Metallurgical
Easting
Northing
Total
Collected
RL (m)
depth
Azimuth
Dip
Drill hole ID
(mE)
(mN)
Weight (Kg)
(m)
MET-12-1F
800002
9313195
485
107.7
15
65
623.0
MET-12-2F
800145
9313331
487
107.9
90
76
934.6
MET-12-3G
800162
9313321
489
191.6
90
60
1,207.2
MET-12-4F
800350
9313553
475
122.5
90
70
408.0
MET-12-5F
800393
9313521
485
220.0
90
70
647.1
MET-12-6F
800507
9313747
473
131.5
90
70
847.3
MET-12-7F
800545
9313719
476
198.9
90
65
907.7
MET-12-8F
800657
9313917
469
103.3
90
77
545.4
Total weight collected
6,120.3
Mass retained for analysis
348.7
Calculated weight sent to Australia for testwork.
5,771.6
Test work was completed on master composite and variability samples prepared by ALS Laboratories from eight drillholes that intersected the ore beneath the existing open pit and are considered representative of the ore. The sample selection was made to get a grade of 1.2 g/t Au which is the average grade for the mine life.
The sample was crushed and milled to 106µm before undergoing gold leaching and detoxification using the INCO sulphur dioxide process. The sample was then simply filtered, dried and despatched to ANZAPLAN.
The aim was to provide routine detoxified gold tailings as would be expected from standard daily operations for ANZAPLAN to assess.
With no further sample preparation (ie no further grinding or use of reagents) ANZAPLAN used conventional high gradient, magnetic separation (HGMS) over six stages to produce a final bulk concentrate.
The chemical and physical characteristics of the final concentrate are summarised in Figure 4 below.
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut
• The default sample length was 1 metre for all
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
diamond drill holes; core diameter was PQ. All
specialised industry standard
samples were assayed by fire assay (50g charge)
measurement tools appropriate to the
for Au. A 1.5cm slice of the core was collected for
minerals under investigation, such as down
sampling; the core was cut by diamond core saw
hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF
and the remainder stored in the core tray.
instruments, etc). These examples should
• Within the visually mineralised zones, one metre
not be taken as limiting the broad
in every 10m was not sampled and the entire
meaning of sampling.
uncut core sample retained for subsequent UCS
• Include reference to measures taken to
geotechnical
testing. In calculating
composited
ensure sample representivity and the
grades this
interval was
excluded
from the
appropriate calibration of any
calculation.
measurement tools or systems used.
• Aspects of the determination of
mineralisation that are Material to the
Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work
has been done this would be relatively
simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was
used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
explanation may be required, such as
where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual
commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,
• Drilling was carried out by
Horizonte Mineiro
techniques
open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
Serviços Geológicos Ltda and Geotecreserves do
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core
Brasil - Serviços de Perfurações e Sondagens Ltda
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
at PQ size (85mm diameter) at inclinations of -60
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
to -77 degrees from surface.
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
• Downhole surveys were conducted using a REFLEX
what method, etc).
ACT (Ezi-Shot) instrument. Core orientation was
carried out on all holes. No triple tube was used in
the diamond drilling.
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core
• Sample recovery averaged 95%; core loss was
recovery
and chip sample recoveries and results
restricted to weathered zones in the hangingwall
assessed.
of the mineralisation. Diamond drill core sample
• Measures taken to maximise sample
recovery was calculated as a percentage by
recovery and ensure representative nature
measuring the length of the run as compared to
of the samples.
the length of the core recovered.
• Whether a relationship exists between
• Gold mineralisation was not related to zones of
sample recovery and grade and whether
low recovery, sample bias due to poor sample
sample bias may have occurred due to
recovery is therefore not believed to be an issue.
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse
material.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been
• All diamond drill core was geologically and
geologically and geotechnically logged to a
geotechnically logged by qualified and
level of detail to support appropriate
experienced geologists, high resolution
Mineral Resource estimation, mining
photographs were taken, S.G tests conducted,
studies and metallurgical studies.
structural measurements taken, RQD values
• Whether logging is qualitative or
calculated and fracture frequency counts and
quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
sample recoveries calculated
channel, etc) photography.
• The total length and percentage of the
relevant intersections logged.
Sub-
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether
• Diamond drill core was marked and a 15mm slice
sampling
quarter, half or all core taken.
from the left-hand side of the core sawn off by
techniques
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,
core saw. The samples were numbered, sealed
and sample
rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet
and weighed before dispatch.
preparation
or dry.
• Sample preparation was undertaken by ALS
• For all sample types, the nature, quality
laboratories' facility in Belo Horizonte using
and appropriateness of the sample
industry standard methods (Crush - Split -
preparation technique.
Pulverise) and is considered appropriate for the
• Quality control procedures adopted for all
style of mineralisation intersected in the drill
sub-sampling stages to maximise
holes. The sample preparation method used is
representivity of samples.
presented in the following section.
• Measures taken to ensure that the
• Standard, blank and duplicates (riffle split after
sampling is representative of the in situ
material collected, including for instance
coarse crushing) were inserted into the sample
results for field duplicate/second-half
stream at the rate of 1:20, 1:20 and 1:40 samples
sampling.
respectively.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to
the grain size of the material being
sampled.
Criteria
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
JORC Code explanation
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Commentary
Samples were prepared and analysed by ALS laboratories in Belo Horizonte, as follows:
Sample Preparation: Samples are jaw crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh (2 mm), a 250 g riffle split sample is then pulverized to 95% passing
200 mesh (75 μm) in a mild-steelring-and- puck mill.
Samples were assayed for gold and silver by fire assay, using a 50g charge and an AA finish. This technique is considered the most appropriate for gold mineralisation.
The coarse and pulp sample rejects from the preparation and analytical laboratories will be returned to site at Borborema and stored at an on-site facility, allowing for re-assaying in the future if required.
For purposes of determining accuracy and precision of the assay data, analytical quality control (QA/QC) was completed for all sample batches sent to SGS-Geosol.. The following is the frequency of QA/QC samples submitted:
- Standard : 1 every 20 samples in a random position
- Blank : 1 every 20 samples, 1st sample per 25 samples
- Duplicate : 1 every 40 samples in a random position
Duplicates were generated by riffle splitting coarse crushed sample.
Analysis of QA/QC results indicates that acceptable levels of accuracy and precision were obtained. No external check laboratory assays have been done nor check analyses/ resubmission of the original samples to ALS laboratories.
Verification
• The verification of significant intersections
•
Significant intercepts were generated by Big River
of sampling
by either independent or alternative
Gold personnel and verified by Rob Smakman, the
and assaying
company personnel.
qualified person under this release.
• The use of twinned holes.
•
No holes have been twinned.
• Documentation of primary data, data
•
The primary analytical data was imported directly
entry procedures, data verification, data
from the laboratory assay reports into the Big
storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
River Gold geological database and the veracity of
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
the data validated by the site geologist.
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to
•
Diamond drill hole collars were surveyed by a Big
data points
locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
River Gold surveyor using a DGPS with 10cm
surveys), trenches, mine workings and
accuracy.
other locations used in Mineral Resource
•
The grid system used was in a UTM projection
estimation.
based on SAD 69 datum. For internal purposes a
• Specification of the grid system used.
local grid is used, oriented at 37 degrees to the
• Quality and adequacy of topographic
•
UTM grid.
control.
Topography is regularly updated by Big River Gold
in house surveyor. 10cm accuracy is standard for
the Borborema project site
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Data spacing
•
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
•
The eight metallurgical drill-holes were
and
Results.
distributed along the central portion of the
distribution
•
Whether the data spacing and distribution
deposit to obtain a representative bulk sample of
is sufficient to establish the degree of
the mineralisation from surface to -200m, on
geological and grade continuity
cross-sections previously drilled for mineral
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
resource and ore reserve definition. Sampling was
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
conducted on 1m intervals within the anticipated
classifications applied.
•
mineralised zones or in visually mineralised areas.
•
Whether sample compositing has been
No Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve calculations
applied.
•
are included in this announcement.
Sample compositing was not carried out.
Weighted averaging of the significant intercepts
was completed, excluding any unsampled
intervals (whole core retained for UCS testing),
but reporting the entire intersection length.
Orientation
•
Whether the orientation of sampling
•
The drill holes were designed to pass from the
of data in
achieves unbiased sampling of possible
hangingwall to the footwall of the mineralised
relation to
structures and the extent to which this is
zone, thereby generating a large volume of sample
geological
known, considering the deposit type.
for metallurgical testwork purposes. The hole
structure
•
If the relationship between the drilling
orientation is therefore parallel to the dip direction
orientation and the orientation of key
at a steeper angle (60 - 77 deg.) than the average
mineralised structures is considered to
dip (35 deg.). True widths therefore vary from
have introduced a sampling bias, this
approximately 42% to 67% of down-hole widths.
should be assessed and reported if
material.
Sample
•
The measures taken to ensure sample
•
No sample security issues were raised or noted by
security
security.
the company during the transportation of the
sample from the project site to the analytical
laboratory. All samples were sealed with double
cable ties in strong high density plastic bags, two
sample ID tags were placed in different location
inside the sample bags, all sample bags were
clearly marked on the outside with permanent
marker pen. All sample bags were checked off the
dispatch list before being placed into a heavy duty
and highly durable sack for transportation to the
analytical laboratory. Upon receipt at the
laboratory, samples were checked in and the list of
received samples immediately sent back to the site
geologist as a security check that all samples were
received and all were fully intact and not opened.
Audits or
•
The results of any audits or reviews of
•
No external audits of the diamond drilling sampling
reviews
sampling techniques and data.
techniques were commissioned by the company.
The results of the QA/QC analysis indicate that the
sample methodology and sample control
employed by the company ensured little to no
sample bias occurred and assay results can be
deemed accurate and precise
Section 2. Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
