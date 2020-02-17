Log in
BIG RIVER GOLD LIMITED    BRV   AU0000052060

BIG RIVER GOLD LIMITED

(BRV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.028 AUD   -3.45%
Big River Gold : Pause in Trading

02/17/2020 | 10:47pm EST

Market Release

Feb 18, 2020

BIG RIVER GOLD LTD

Security Code: BRV

Pause in Trading

Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused

pending a further announcement.

Jessica Coupe

ASX Listings Compliance

Feb 18, 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

Big River Gold Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 03:46:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 38,2 M
Chart BIG RIVER GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Big River Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Lehane Richards Executive Chairman
Andrew Beigel Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Richard Evans Non-Executive Director
John Cathcart Non-Executive Director
Beau Nicholls Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIG RIVER GOLD LIMITED33.33%21
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 562
RIO TINTO PLC-6.45%92 339
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%33 509
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 850
SOUTH32-2.59%8 587
