Big Rock Brewery : and Drink inc. announce Toronto Barn Burner Concert, featuring Mt. Joy, October 12

August 21, 2018 - 8:00 am

For Immediate Release

August 21, 2018 - Toronto, Ontario - Let's come together for an evening of fresh craft beer, good company, and infectious 'can't get that song out of my head' live music… all for a great cause! In its second year in hometown Calgary, and first year in Toronto, Big Rock Brewery (TSX: BR) presents the Big Rock Barn Burner concert - featuring Mt. Joy, The Darcys and Girlfriend Material.

Headliners Mt. Joy hail from Los Angeles by way of Philadelphia, and have cultivated a rabid fan-base with their first self-titled album. Steeped in folk-rock tradition and powered by the intuitive creative connection between its members, Mt. Joy's live show offers a unique crowd driven experience.

Local art-rock heroes The Darcys have been a staple of the Toronto music scene for ten years, touting Juno and Polaris Music Prize nominations for their 2013 album Warring. You've heard their current radio single featuring Leah Fay, Just Here With My Friends. Their live show is not to be missed.

Girlfriend Material, a recent collaboration featuring members of notable Canadian bands, Hollerado and Tokyo Police Club, are releasing their first full-length album this fall following up their self-titled EP from 2017.

What: Big Rock Barn Burner Concert (#BigRockBarnBurner), featuring MT. JOY, THE DARCYS & GIRLFRIEND MATERIAL (members of Hollerado & Tokyo Police Club)

When: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12 at THE OPERA HOUSE, 735 Queen St East, Doors at 8pm, show at 9pm

Tickets: On sale, Friday August 24th at 10:00am at www.bigrockbeer/barnburnerTO.com and www.drinkinc.ca

Proceeds to:Music Heals (www.musicheals.ca), supporting access to music therapy for patients in children's hospitals, senior's centres, palliative care, AIDS & HIV programs, at-risk youth, rehabilitation, and bereavement support.

Media Inquiries: Christine Robertson christine@drinkinc.ca, 416-939-3677

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.: In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to buck the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings - Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale - forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our ten signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, four ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series) and custom-crafted private label products keep us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution, still proudly bucking the time's beer trends. Big Rock brews in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. For more information on Big Rock Brewery visit www.bigrockbeer.com

About Drink Inc: Drink Inc is a Toronto based event management company. We specialize in music, beverage and food events, some of which include the Junos, Wine & Spirit Festival, County in the City and Hoppy Holidays.