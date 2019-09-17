Log in
BIG SCREEN ENT

(BSEG)
Big Screen Entertainment Inks Deal With Leading Blockchain Firm

09/17/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has signed a distribution and content management deal with MTonomy, a thriving blockchain-based tech firm backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

MTonomy will carry Big Screen movies on its cryptocurrency-based VoD app and assist BSEG with rights management of its film and TV titles via the Massachusetts company’s state of the art operating system, which offers easy deal tracking and secure hosting of content.

In addition, MTonomy will work closely with Big Screen’s new streaming channel, BIGSTREAM Entertainment on ROKU and its OTT app. Currently a BETA version of BIGSTREAM is live on the ROKU platform.

In the coming months, BIGSTREAM plans on adding more content including classic documentaries, films and original programming to capitalize on its growing library of media.

“Exciting, forward-thinking partnerships like this one are key to our plans to expose larger audiences to our content and the work of our affiliates while at the same time growing Big Screen’s revenue in the changing digital landscape,” said BSEG’s CEO Kimberley Kates.

The BSEG streaming channel can be found on any ROKU enabled TV or HDMI stick by searching for Big Stream Entertainment.  An ad-supported service will be available as well as an ad-free version for a fee.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)
Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 14 years old this year. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Lorraine Lee
323.654.3400
big@bigscreenent.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
